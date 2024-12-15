Nana Kwame Bediako has seemingly returned to his lavish lifestyle after placing their in the 2024 general elections

The founder of The New Force, in a video that has surfaced, was seen driving the Lamborghini that he bought from Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

Social media users who saw the video were impressed by his luxury lifestyle and praised his performance in the recently ended elections

Popular Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has returned to his luxurious lifestyle following his participation in the 2024 general elections.

The founder of The New Force movement was spotted in a video driving a Lamborghini Aventador he bought from Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The car was purchased years ago when Ronaldo auctioned it.

In the video, Cheddar was escorted by heavily armed security to the luxury car. He entered the vehicle and drove off, drawing attention to his opulent lifestyle.

Social media users reacted to the video with admiration. Many praised his taste for luxury and acknowledged his efforts in the just-ended elections.

Representing The New Force, Cheddar secured 84,478 votes, which accounted for 0.75% of the total votes cast. While his performance was modest, his campaign introduced his movement to the national political space.

Cheddar's lifestyle impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Michael said:

"Chale y’all should forget about cheddar oo he be block holder since…someone way dey pap plus mayweather nu.he bought this car from CR7."

Zara_Ba_Billion wrote:

"Herrrrr, it pains me that Ghanaians can’t see the future from today 🥹🥹🥹🥹 Nana I trust you can make us great again."

WAN_SLOW wrote:

"My man is so rich, he just wants to help ghana."

A Plus explains why NPP lost

Another Ghanaian entertainer and businessman who has ventured into politics, like Cheddar, recently explained why the NPP lost.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he blamed the party's woes on President Nana Addo and called for the NPP to cut ties with him to ensure the party's progress.

His statement sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians agreeing with him.

