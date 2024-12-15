Kwame A Plus has blamed the NPP's catastrophic loss in the 2024 elections on President Nana Addo, advocating for him to be sacked from the party

According to the Gomoa Central MP-elect, Dr Bawumia's woeful performance at the polls was due to Nana Addo's poor governance

He cited numerous government policies and decisions that made Ghanaians angry at the NPP and admonished them to rebuild the party in opposition

Ghanaian entertainer and politician Kwame A Plus has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) crushing defeat in the 2024 general elections. He called for the president to be removed from the party to allow for reforms.

According to A Plus, several decisions by the Akufo-Addo administration caused the party to lose support from key voter groups, including the youth, middle class, and senior citizens. He said these policies led to a lot of anger and subsequent rejection of the NPP at the polls.

One of the main issues he highlighted was the betting tax, which sparked outrage among young people. He also cited the government’s bond restructuring program, which included cuts on bond investments. This move, commonly called ‘haircuts,’ affected pensioners who relied on these funds for their livelihoods.

A Plus also criticised the decision not to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on time despite numerous calls for his dismissal.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo's poor governance made it difficult for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate, to gain voter confidence.

A Plus sentiments on NPP sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KwasiAmpofo11 said:

"I side with A-plus with all his submissions, and Akuffo Addo is the main cause why npp lost the election he was too stiff-necked, and he wasn’t simply ready to listen to anyone, and he felt Ghana was his bonafide property, and in record, he’s the worse president."

ndc_abs wrote:

"The NPP seemed to believe that Ghanaians lacked the ability to think critically and that they could easily take us for granted. However, I thank God that we proved them wrong."

A Plus to run for president

A Plus believes in his ability to serve Ghana well as a president in the near future.

In an interview spotted by YEN.com.gh, he claimed that God had disclosed this to him.

His ambitions and plans have sparked widespread reactions on social media.

