An NPP MP has opened up on how much Parliamentary Candidates spent on the just-ended elections

In a video, the Anyaa-Sowutuom MP noted that the NPP MPs and Parliamentary Candidates were optimistic about winning their respective seats and, therefore, spent more on the elections

Netizens who saw the video expressed varied opinions in the comment section, as some questioned how the MPs and candidates got the campaign funds

Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has unveiled the substantial amount of money New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs and Parliamentary Candidates spent on their campaigns.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV, he noted that the MPs spent at least GH¢10 million on their campaigns.

Dr Adomako Kissi noted that the candidates strongly believed in winning their respective seats, so they spent a lot on their campaigns.

NPP loses majority of its seats

The outcome of the 2024 parliamentary elections was not encouraging for those who ran on the NPP's ticket. Many candidates lost their seats and will not represent their constituencies in Ghana's ninth parliament.

Some candidates have challenged the election results and called for re-collation, giving the party, which now has less than eighty seats in Parliament, a glimpse of hope.

Regardless, Adomako Kissi believes the election result is a vote of no confidence in President Akufo-Addo's regime.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to NPP MP's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the NPP man speaking on how much each candidate spent were taken aback. They expressed their views in the comment section.

@ishmaelkpogo wrote:

"Please ask him if impeachment procedures were to be brought against NAADA at the time, NPP MPs will vote to impeach."

@bondzii wrote:

"Not true."

@princepaulosae wrote:

"Until begin an honest conversation about campaign financing, we should forget about winning the war against corruption."

@kojocona wrote:

"An astonishing figure! Where did each NPP MP get GHS10m to fund their campaigns?"

@nfreduagyeman wrote:

"The campaign expenditure is the investment, and corruption is the returns."

@Inkredible_B wrote:

"Akosua Manu of Adenta aka Ponzi scheme Queen must’ve done somewhere close Ghc16-20M. Just imagine a Ponzi scheme Queen of yesterday, who worked as assistant to First Lady then later got appointed as mere 2nd deputy CEO of NYE can muscle such amount of money to run a campaign!"

John Dumelo wins AWW seat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo had won the Ayawaso West Wuoguon seat.

John Dumelo beat NPP's Lydia Alhassan by a huge margin in the polls that just-ended on December 7, 2024.

Netizens who saw the post about John Dumelo were proud of him and congratulated him in the comments section.

