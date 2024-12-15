Former Barcelona and Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has arrived in Ghana for the holidays

The Holland International met one of the presidential candidates in the recent Ghana election, Nana Kwame Bediako

Depay visited a boxing gym in Accra to watch a juvenile competition, which his team organised

Memphis Depay has met Nana Kwame Bediako following his defeat in the recent election.

The leader of the New Task Force, a political movement in Ghana, ran as an independent in the December 7 election.

Nana Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, lost in the election as John Dramani Mahama was declared the winner.

In a video shared on social media, Depay met Cheddar as they had a friendly moment together following his visit to Ghana.

The Dutch footballer of Ghanaian heritage is in the country for holidays after the end of the season with Brazilian outfit Corinthians. Depay will be engaged in a series of activities, including philanthropic works, before leaving the country.

Cheddar and Depay have been friends for years, with the ex-Manchester United winger, inviting him to his birthday earlier this year in Spain.

Meanwhile, the political figure, whose numbers in the election were great for a first-timer, is expected to stage a comeback in 2028, having endeared himself to the Ghanaian youth.

Aside from politics, Cheddar is an affluent businessman who resides in Accra.

Depay returns to Ghana

The Dutch-born forward spends his vacation in Ghana. For the last four years, the 30-year-old has made time to visit his father's country.

His visits go beyond holidaying as he gets himself involved in giving back to the community.

Depay, in the past, has donated to the Cape Coast School of Deaf and Dumb. Last year, he paid for the renovation of a boxing gym in Accra, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

Depay watches juvenile boxing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch forward Memphis Depay was spotted in Accra watching a juvenile boxing tournament.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian is believed to have invested in sports in Ghana and wants to help in discovering new talents.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the Netherlands.

