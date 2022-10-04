The European Union has denied widespread media reports that Ghana's cocoa will be banned by its members

The EU Ambassador to Ghana insists those claims are erroneous as EU members want more of Ghana's cocoa which she says is among the best in the world

The fears of the future of Ghana's cocoa industry appear to have been allayed by the statement from the European Union

Ghana's cocoa industry was widely believed to have been under threat after illegal miners launched an onslaught on the environment and succeeded in polluting water bodies and the environments close to these cocoa trees.

L-R: Director at the EU Office in Ghana, Celine Madsen Prud’homme; Ghana's cocoa (top right) and some illegal miners (bottom right) Image credit: @joy997fm

But despite those ravaging effects of the menace, the EU says Ghana's cocoa won't be banned by its members.

Irchad Razaarly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, who made this known in a speech read on his behalf by a Director at the EU Office in Ghana, Celine Madsen Prud'homme, said Europe instead wants more of Ghana's cocoa.

She also added that cocoa from Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire had been ranked as amongst the best in the world as they meet requirements from the EU.

"There is no ban on Ghana's cocoa. On the contrary, we want more of Ghana's cocoa, and we are in support of Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire amongst all of the producers who meet these requirements", she added.

This puts to rest speculations that Europe was tightening its laws to make Ghanaian cocoa and coffee not exportable to many international markets.

That earlier report was attributed to the destruction of cocoa lands by illegal miners in the country who use heavy metals, which poisoned cocoa beans in some cases.

Cocoa farms and other lands for food crops have been excavated for the illegal mining business, coupled with the pollution of the sources of irrigation.

Farmers are thus forced to trek long hours on end to get clean water for irrigation of the cocoa farms. The unlucky ones who are unable to make the long journey spend their meagre resources on buying sachet water to mix their fertilisers to spray the cocoa trees.

