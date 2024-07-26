The National Communication Authority has assured Ghanaians data prices will decrease by the fourth quarter of 2024

NCA Director General, Dr Joe Anokye, said the launch of the NGIC network will help telecom companies reduce operational costs

Dr Anokye's comment has followed widespread agitation among Ghanaians on social media about the high costs of data

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has asserted that data prices are set to decrease by the last quarter of the year.

The assurance follows a recent uproar on social media about the exorbitant charges telecommunications giant MTN has been charging consumers for data bundles, and general poor services in the Ghanaian telecommunications sector.

Consumers had blamed the NCA for intentionally frustrating the telecommunications giant by classifying it as a Significant Market Power (SMP), leading to the high data prices, and had demanded the dissolution of the NCA board.

However, in a press statement, the NCA denied any wrongdoing.

The National Communications Authority stated that the SMP classification was not meant to frustrate MTN's operations but to promote fair competition within the Ghanaian telecommunications market.

It explained that the measures taken, including the unbalanced interconnection rates, tariff parity, and technology neutrality, are meant to foster innovation and protect consumers in the telecommunications space.

Notwithstanding, the NCA said it had taken note of the concerns and has proffered a solution to the problem.

NCA DG discusses Ghana's data costs

In a recent interview on Citi FM, the Director General of NCA, Dr Joe Anokye, said the introduction of the Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC) wholesale carrier-neutral open access network data prices are likely to decrease.

The BnFT reported that the network is expected to be launched in the last quarter of 2024, which would enable telecom operators like MTN, Telecel, and AirtelTigo to purchase bulk data without upgrading towers or equipment to provide their 4G networks.

The NCA director stated that this would lead to increased efficiency in the telecommunications space and would reduce costs.

Minority pushes against Next Gen InfraCo

Concerning Next Gen InfraCo (NGIC), the minority in parliament had questioned the legality of the 5G deal awarded to the company.

The Akufo-Addo government is partnering with seven companies to deliver 5G mobile internet, with these companies are expected to launch 5G services across Ghana within the next six months.

However, the minority have said the described the deal as a sweetheart deal and have been opposing it.

MTN not excluded from 5G deal - Communication Minister

YEN.com.gh also reported that Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said MTN has not been excluded from Ghana's 5G plans.

The Akufo-Addo government is partnering with seven companies to deliver 5G mobile internet under the Next Gen Infraco banner.

The minister said Ghana's biggest telecommunications company - MTN - would be allowed to buy shares in Next Gen Infraco, contrary to claims.

