YEN.com.gh is yet to independently verify a screenshot of an internal communication making the rounds online

Nestlé Ghana will pay its permanent local employees a free one-off lump sum of GH¢7,500 in addition to their October salaries amid the country's economic gloom.

In an internal communication signed by the Managing Director, Georgios Badaro, the company said the financial support would cushion employees against the harsh economic situation.

Photos used for the purpose of this report. Credit: Afrika Tech/Joy News.

I am pleased to inform you that all permanent local employees will receive a one-off lump payment of GH¢7,500 with the upcoming October 2022 salaries, portions of the communcation read.

The company admitted that the unstable and unpredictable economic turbulence in Ghana since the beginning of 2022 has brought significant challenges to the business.

Management decided to support employees and their families as a sign of appreciation to them despite the difficulties.

YEN.com.gh has, however, yet to independently verify a screenshot of the internal communication making the rounds on social media.

Read the full statement below:

