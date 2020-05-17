120+ sweet long good morning messages for her to wake up to

Love is a beautiful thing created for two souls meant to be together. Many people fail to understand how to keep this good feeling alive for a longer time. To avoid instances where you and your better half start getting cold-hearted, why not spice up your mornings? Sweet long good morning messages for her will come in handy for guys. This is one of the best ways to express your feelings for your girl and get her thinking about you the whole day.

Long good morning messages for her. Photo: istockphoto.com, @AaronAmat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Express your feelings in long or short good morning texts. Start her day with a positive message and good-day wishes. A few sweet words of assurance or encouragement will go a long way in making her heart melt for you.

Charming long good morning messages for her

Gifts and sweet words melt a woman's heart. You do not need to build a castle or a bridge to impress your girlfriend. Here are the best long good morning messages for a girlfriend to spice up your relationship:

I have discovered something worth cherishing with the whole of my life: you. I can do anything as long as I have you in my heart. Your love fills my heart, and no one can ever take your place in my heart.

No one else holds my interest and my heart in their hands. Thank you for letting me be a part of your world. I support you and your dreams, goals, and aspirations. Keep being as extraordinary as you are. Good morning, darling.

There is no one else in this world for me but you. I am forever connected to you. Make sure you have a wonderful day. I am counting down to when I can see your lovely face. Good morning, my sweetheart.

As you start your day, may the Almighty God guide your footsteps and lead you everywhere you will go. Have a wonderful morning and day, my queen. I will never stop loving you.

This morning, I have a great feeling. I will always be with you for the rest of my life. This love warms my cold mornings and brightens my days. Have the best day, my love.

Whenever I wake every day, I am always eager for the day we will exchange vows and commit to living with each other for the rest of our lives. Good morning my heartbeat; I wish you all the best today.

Being with you breaks down my walls and enables me to be young and free. You bring out the child in me and will allow me to see the world more brightly. It gives me the energy I need and enhances my productivity.

I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Having you in my life constantly reminds me how much I am blessed. You have made a fulfilled man. You don’t have to go through life alone because I am here, and I would never let you down.

You bring out the very best in me. I am a much better man, thanks to you. Let your day bring you more blessings than ever before. Soar today and keep being beautiful. Good morning, my love.

Babe, you are my timeless blessings. You are my only hero. You are the only source of my pride. You are the source of my joy. You are my best friend, queen, muse, mentor, inspiration, heartbeat, and love. I can never be complete without you. I love you so much, sweetheart. Enjoy your morning.

Charming long good morning messages for her. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Prostock-Studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I don’t know what I would do without my sweet guide. You are my flashlight and sweet candy I can’t get enough of when I am in the dark. You are a necessary and compulsory part of me. You are all I need.

You are the only woman with the nerve to break my loneliness and become my world's center. You have brought great delight to my heart and joy to my life.

Walk with pride and let your confidence and passion radiate to those you come in contact with. Give your best and leave dazzled by your intelligence and coordination. Have a great morning, my love.

I always want to be present to share your pains, sorrows, achievements, and happiness. I want to be there to share your life with you and be your backbone and pillar of strength when you are weak.

You are like a treasure buried deep in the earth. Every area dug from the earth reveals a discovery that leaves everyone spellbound. Every day I meet and spend with you reveals a much more amiable and charming lady than the day before.

My heart belongs to you. You are the captain of my heart. It always beats for only you. I am constantly captivated by my sweet and lovely sugar plum. I love you, baby, more than you would ever know.

You are the only woman who owns my heart and rocks my world. May your day be filled with the wonders of living, the joy of fulfilling your dreams, and the bliss of being loved.

My love for you knows no boundaries or limitations. I am counting down to when I will see your lovely face again. Wake up to the giant dose of love and kisses coming your way in the form of the sun. Good morning, my angel.

Every second away from you shows me how helpless I am without you. I end up missing you and looking forward to the day to break to see you. Have a good morning, my love.

My nights are walled with solitude without you, and time seems to stand still to punish me. I miss your breathtaking smile and admire everything there is about you.

Thinking of you warms me from deep within and spreads throughout my body. No one makes me too long for sunset like you. I hope you slept well. Wake up and have a great day.

Keeping you safe is my priority. My best time of day is when I turn in bed, open my eyes and look up to see your radiant smile. I feel like a superhero when you are safely tucked in my arms.

I could spend all day cuddling with you. It renews my energy to face a new day. The depth of my emotions and my passion for you overwhelm me. Good morning, my princess.

Good morning message to make her fall in love

Good morning message to make her fall in love. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Drazen_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A woman notices when a man does not care much about her day. Wishing her a good morning shows you have good intentions for her. Here are more long love messages to send her in the morning:

Go out there and make us happy. Exploit your desires than never and focus on making me proud. Good morning, my love, have a wonderful morning and day ahead.

Seeing you flood my heart with inexplicable emotions that weaken and strengthen me. I have become insatiable. You are the best turn-on in the whole world. I love knowing I love you and that you love me.

You dispel the darkness and negativity in my life with your optimism and the ray of sunshine your presence and words bring about. I am never alone because you are always with me despite our distance.

My day would usually start with strong black coffee. I no longer need the coffee. All I need is your love to brighten my morning. May today open doors to new opportunities for you.

Every breath, every second of the day, reminds me of your fragrance. The sweet scent is ingrained in my mind and permeates the air whenever I think of you.

With you, I always experience the magic of love. Coming into my life has brought remarkable changes. I pledge to ensure a smile on my darling beauty’s face forever. Have an exciting day, baby.

There is a sweet feeling that refreshes me every morning. It comes instantly after I open my eyes. The feeling energizes me to face the day and make great things out of it. That feeling is your love for me.

May God fill your day with the happiness it deserves. May this day be the sweetest ever. I pray that you will hit all your targets for today. I wish you all the best today. Come back with a testimony of the great things you have achieved. I love you, sweetheart!

Falling in love with you, babe is one of the best decisions I have ever made. You confirm to me daily that I was always right to choose you. Have the best morning, my queen.

I see you everywhere and in everything I do. You are always on my mind. You are all I can think about, honestly. You are my first and last thought each day.

I feel free and alive because I have a jewel worth more than gold or any earthly treasure. You are my sunshine, so I look forward to every new day.

Given a chance again, I will still choose you over and over. I will love and cherish you even in the next life. You are the best girl in my life. Good morning love, and have a wonderful day.

I don't need the sun to come out to identify the time of the day. You are the sun I need. I wake up every morning to the smile on your face and rest in the evening to the love in your eyes.

Morning message to make her fall in love. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Prostock-Studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You are the queen that sits on the throne of my heart. With you, everything my eyes see seems brighter and more beautiful. With you, my world is stable and amazing. I am so glad I met you, and you are mine. I adore you.

I need you, and I miss you when you are not around. I feel incomplete when you are not present with me. You dispel my doubts and make me believe in love more than I ever thought was possible or dreamed I could.

You are a fantastic woman, and I am so glad I met you. You give me hope for a brighter tomorrow and assurance of a more incredible today. Being with you is a taste of heaven on earth.

Waking up beside you makes me the happiest and luckiest man alive. I have more than I could ever dream of or desire in you, my sweet candy.

Anywhere and whenever you call me, I will be there. You are never truly alone because the key to a heart is with you, and I am only a call away. Know that my love follows and sticks by you, no matter the condition.

I am blessed to have such a delightful woman as you. You are exciting, charming, intelligent, and endearing. May your day be filled with things that give you joy. May your day leave a constant smile on your face. Have an exciting day. Good morning, baby.

There is no one for me but you. You are a rare woman, for you make my world come alive. You make me hope for the future. The sun brings warmth when it shines, but I don't need it because I have you to give me warmth. You make all my dreams come true, sweetheart.

The sun peeps out of the clouds daily, reminding you of yet another opportunity to dazzle and outshine everyone. Today, seize every opportunity that presents itself to you. Go all out and make your dreams a reality, LOVE.

I have never felt this way about anyone. I am delighted whenever I think of you. The distance means nothing because you are always in my heart. I am always eager to see you.

You brought success and peace into my life. Today holds new hope, new blessings, and new risks. I get lost in thoughts of you, and I find myself drifting. You are a unique woman. You hold me up and keep me floating when the pressures of the day try to weigh me down.

I love my life as long as it’s with you. I enjoy the serene environment that comes with the breaking of dawn. I rest and listen to the rhythm of your heartbeat, and it’s the best music. I love to make you happy because you made me happy.

You have brought sunshine to the rain my life was. I know you are imperfect, but all I see when I look at you is how amazing you are. I have a fantastic woman in my arms daily. The hue of the sun is beautiful but not as much as your beauty.

You are my first and last thought every day. You have redefined my life and made it much better and brighter. You propel me forward and cheer me on. Have a wonderful day.

Long sweet and romantic good morning messages for her

Long sweet and romantic good morning messages. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Prostock-Studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mornings are the best moments of any day. Sending your girlfriend a long good morning text can thrill her as she starts her day. When you do so, the rest of her day will be refreshing, smooth, and full of love. Here are a few ideas to inspire you:

Ever since I saw you, my life has changed for the better. Every day has been full of expectations and big dreams because you are part of it. You brought smiles back into my life, gave me every reason to laugh, and encouraged me to be strong again.

With you, I am as tame as a lamb and as wild as a lion. Waking up to the beauty you are would leave any man breathless, and I get the opportunity to view that every day.

I am glad you came into my life when everything seemed to be at a standstill. May this day be packed with great cheer and admiration for you. Good morning.

My sweetheart, as the morning shine rises to shine brightly, I am brought to remember that after darkness, there will always be light. I am grateful to God for creating the sun that would light the world. So, remember to hold on to the relationship during our darkest times because light will soon shine. Have a blessed day, sweetheart.

May your day bring challenges that make you better and more efficient than yesterday. May it be fulfilling to you in ways that matter to your heart. Keep being happy. I love you, babe.

Seize every opportunity that presents to you today and be the total woman I know you are. Let everything your hand touch be successful. Keep being my sunshine on a rainy day. Good morning, mi Amor.

I would stop time for you. Waking up with you would be bliss. I promise to treat you constantly better than any other man. You deserve the world. You are my queen and deserve to be treated like a queen.

You are my world. I can never take your love for granted. I bless the morning you came to my lonely life. Let every passing morning strengthen our relationship like never. I pray God strengthens you to achieve all your desires today. Have a great morning, babe. I love you!

I feel loved and refreshed this morning since I know I have the most beautiful girl in the world. Thank you, sweetheart, for being there for me even when I am low.

My honey, may this new day brighten and shine much light into your path. As you step outside today, I pray that your path will shine. May all your plans, goals, and expectations be achieved without hassle. May the best of you be seen today. Have a nice day!

Staring at you in the morning strengthens and encourages me to overcome the day. You are my propelling force. I always want you beside me because you make me feel on top of the world.

As you step out to face the day and all its snares, I want you to know you are the best version of yourself. You are all that life can give and more. Everyone you meet will love how you conduct yourself because you are fantastic. Good morning sunshine.

I was hoping you could wake up and brighten my day. I look at you and feel like the luckiest man alive. You are everything a man would want in a woman.

Long sweet and romantic good morning messages. Photo: istockphoto.com, @alvarez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With every step you take, I am left breathless. You have precious hands that convert what seems impossible to look simple and achievable. Good morning, my love.

Nothing in this world would take your place or stand in your way to greatness. Each passing day reminds me of how precious you are and how you engineered my life for the better. Have a lovely morning.

Your happiness is important to me. I always want you to remember how much I love you and how passionate I am about all that concerns you. I want to remind you that you are always on my mind and in my prayers.

My commitment to you is important to me. Your love has changed my life and filled it with love and care, emotions that were far from me but now are forever a part of me, the courtesy of a remarkable woman like you.

You are the only beauty queen and the light of my world. I want to remind you how dazzling you are and how you always steal my breath. Wake up to this beautiful day and know you are always my number one.

I celebrate you on this new day. I will keep on praising you every day of my existence. You are the best thing that happened in my life. You mean a lot to me. Have a lovely morning.

Today is a special day because you make it so. Please step out like the winner you are. Walk through the streets, elated because nothing can stop you. I love you so much.

You are adorned in beauty, and you glow from afar. Walk your head raised, smile to the world, and give everything that life desires because you overflow with everything necessary. Good morning queen.

I see you in everything I do. It makes me do everything perfectly. You deserve nothing short of the best in everything and every way. I owe my success to you. You have brought untold goodness to my world.

I am ever thinking about how I love you. You mean a lot to me. I can never thank you enough for supporting me in all my endeavors and being my best friend. May your day be filled with love, peace, and happiness. I treasure you!

I have all I need in any woman in you. Good morning, sunshine. You make every day more wonderful than the last and much better. Thanks for being a part of my life.

You are the woman of my dreams. I am fortunate to have you in my life and to call you my woman. You have given me reasons to laugh, smile and be strong even when I feel like I can't go on.

I miss your laughter and your sweet and funny sense of humor. My morning does not start without you. You are more important than any cup of coffee.

Sweet good morning messages for her - long distance relationship

Sending a sweet text to wake your girlfriend is an excellent way to start her day with happiness. The message can connect more with your girl, even if she is far away. Below are some long sweet good morning messages for her:

Each passing day brings me to the realization that I need to cherish the times we will have together. More than that, I am firmly assured that you are becoming a better person with each passing day.

Today is yet another memorable day made for special people like you. Let this day serve you the right dose of love and beauty corresponding to the one you radiate. Good morning messages, love.

Every day you are in my life reminds me of the blessings that God has bestowed on me. Your life doesn't have to be lonely because I will always be here to have and behold you.

I am not the strongest or best-looking man on earth, but I strive to be the best in all I do because of you. I want the best for you and will support your dreams until they become a reality.

The mere fact that you came into my life means we are meant to be. All the barriers are now laid low, and new standards of greatness and endurance are. Have a wonderful morning, honey.

I am love-struck, and there's nothing I can do about it. My heart is bound and shackled to you with no hope of escape. Your beauty comes from within, where it shines and dispels negativities in my mind. You are my sun every day.

Waking up beside you leaves me feeling prepared to overcome any challenge that presents itself today. You are the smile I wear on my face. I love you.

I wish I could make a time machine for us. That way, I can go back to the future with you by my side every day and everywhere. I will always ensure that you are the happiest woman in the world today and in the future.

Nothing in this world will ever take your place, and nothing wrong will always come your way because I will be there to safeguard your every step. I wish you the best day, sweetheart.

Baby, you are the bright future I always prayed God would give me. Nothing in this world seems the same ever since you came into my life. Days seem shorter while nights become longer.

Seasons are no longer the same because you bring warmth in winter and make it snow in summer. I would never trade anything for you, and nothing can ever take your place in my heart.

You are more than gold, diamonds, and silver put together. Your life is sweeter than any story ever told, and your body is a well of treasure buried deep within.

Long sweet and romantic good morning messages. Photo: istockphoto.com, @VioletaStoimenova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The mere fact that I have you shows how preciously God loves and cares about me. The world is blessed to have you in it. Good morning baby.

As you move out to fulfil your goals today, I pray that God will be with you. I pray that He will give you wisdom and the knowledge needed to navigate your challenges.

I want to see you victorious in everything you undertake today. Let this day be your best day ever. Have a wonderful and fulfilling day. Come back home happy, my lady. I love you!

I wake up ecstatic because the gates of my heart are opened and overflowing with beautiful sensations because of your loving smile and excellent presence in my arms.

Today will be one of your most important days, my love. Wake up and dress in your best outfit. Make the best out of this day. I pray that everything will favor you today.

A beautiful girl like you deserves success. I am happy to wake up having you in my life. My prayers are with you as you venture into your dealings today. Go and have a productive day.

Morning my queen, the ruler of my world. My heart loves you only. You are my source of joy. I wish you all the best as you work today. I pray that God will see you through the day. It will be successful and stress-free. Hugs and kisses!

Every day I wake up, I look forward to hearing your voice. Your voice awakens the zeal and zest in me. You are my greatest inspiration and motivation. I love you, and have a wonderful day, babe.

You supersede all my fantasies. You are more beautiful than the purest diamonds. I cherish you, my sweetheart. I believe in you and your abilities. No one else can do it better than you, my sweetheart.

I want you to wake up today feeling loved with a big smile. You give me the confidence and vigor to go through the day and not succumb to its pressures. Make this day the best of your life, and know I await you. I love you.

Your love is a backbone that strengthens me through my days. You are the best girl in the world. I feel like a lucky man to have you in my life. Good morning sweetheart, have a nice day!

Each new day is a fresh opportunity to express our love and many chances to hold you in my arms because that is where you belong. It is hard to let you go in the morning. I do so while eagerly awaiting the evening because then I can have you close to me.

You know how to channel my sadness and make me smile even in the most strenuous and challenging times. I wish the best for you only. I love you.

Hello, you are the Kickstarter of my day. Seeing your call or message makes me have a great day. Hearing your voice makes me have a very inspiring day.

You can remind your girlfriend or wife you love her through cute wishes. Here are a few good morning texts that will help you move from your usual "good morning" message to love poems. All the love messages listed below express how much you care for her:

My world has received a new light in you. You make my world a better and more wonderful one. My world needs you for it to be able to greet the new day and enable me to function properly. I am empty with you.

Baby, you are like a butterfly, tender and beautiful. Every flower in the field is gorgeous, but it gets sweeter and more attractive with a butterfly on it. That's just how it is; you make everything around you beautiful.

Nothing in this world can replace you; no one will ever dim your glow. I wonder what I did to deserve your love. I am grateful for everything. Good morning angel.

My day is complete if I don't see or talk to you. When I am with you, there is no place in the world I would rather be than by your side. You motivate me and make me believe in the strength of love.

What else can take the place of a woman who stole my heart? Baby, my world is yours, and everything about me is yours. The thought of you in my life gets me on my feet. Have a beautiful day, sweetie.

The happiness that you give me keeps me going as I face all the hurdles in my day. I don't know if I can pay you for that. I will always be grateful to have you by my side. Have a wonderful morning.

You are the center of my universe. As long as I have you, I don't necessarily need the most comfortable things in life. With you, my life is complete and beautiful. You alone own my heart.

Before you wake up from your bed, I want to make you know that there is someone who loves you so much. I can give out everything to make you the happiest girl in the world. That person is me. Enjoy your day, babe. I can't wait to see you today.

I dream of spending every moment together and waiting for daybreak to behold your lovely face. I would do anything for you. Just say the word. I wish you a fantastic morning, darling.

I love the way you intrigue me. The way you handle issues and resolve problems fables me. I strive to be like you daily, yet you are just getting started. You become better by the minute.

Sweet good morning messages for her long distance. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Prostock-Studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I agree with God that you are a perfect work of art, and the creation would be dull without you. Have a great morning full of love and admiration.

I have woken up wondering how my life would be boring without you. I have had to stop because I don't like such thinking. Your influence in my life tells me that there are better days ahead. I wish you all the best today. I will be waiting to hear how your day was. I love you!

Darling, you mean a lot to me. Every new day, I wake up to thank God for allowing us to be together. You were divinely sent to me to be the answer to my prayers.

I will never take you for granted. I will always be there to make your days beautiful. Today, go out there to fulfill your desires, knowing that my love is with you. I wish you a sweet day, my one and only.

This morning, I asked God to bless the day we met. That is and will be the best day of my life. I never knew my life would pick a turn after you came into it.

It is a brand new day with fresh ideas of how amazing my woman is. I love you and always look for ways to spend more time with you. You flood my heart with so much love.

Wake up today and bask in the warmth of the sun. Enjoy the refresher that comes with the rain, and above all. My day begins when I hear from you or see your face. Have an awesome morning.

The hope I have a brighter and more beautiful tomorrow is attached to you. I need you, your smile and laugh. Everything about you makes me a complete man.

You have made me happy and more fulfilled than I have ever been before. I will never leave your side. Always know that you can lean on my shoulder. God bless you as you start your day.

I want the spend the rest of my life with you. You make me the best man, and there I have no other woman for me but you in the entire universe. I believe in you and your abilities. If anyone can do it, I think that person is you. Good morning, my darling.

Good morning my sunshine. You are the brightest thing I have in my world. I feel blessed to have you in the journey of my life. I don't know what I gave God to be such lucky.

I constantly smile because you are always on my mind. It makes me realize how lucky I am to call you my wife. I love you more than you could ever imagine.

I don’t deserve to be loved by you, but I am grateful you took a chance to love me. You glow like the sun and light my life as the sun does to the moon. You are my sun, and your glow reflects on me.

Thanks for loving me with my flaws and making me a proud and ecstatic man with a remarkable woman as his wife. Be your best version today and take as many risks as possible.

The way to a man's heart might be through their stomach, but the highway to a woman's world is through romantic gestures and sweet words. Sweet long good morning messages for her can get your woman all smiley and excited for the day ahead. Send long good morning messages for her through a text or email and let her feel your warmth all day.

Yen.com.gh shared deep love messages for her. Communicating using romantic messages nurtures a relationship and helps you grow and blossom together.

Do not struggle to find words to communicate with your partner. These deep love messages can work perfectly for any woman. They can help you express your feelings in the best way possible.

Source: YEN.com.gh