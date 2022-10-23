Nana Akufo-Addo has been criticised by one of his favourite celebrities over the biting economic hardship

Samini has expressed regret for supporting Nana Akufo-Addo's 2020 campaign retained him as president

Samini is however urging Ghanaians not lose hope because things will "be alright" soon

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular dancehall guru in Ghana Samini has launched a scathing attack on Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, expressing sadness over the current economic hardship.

Samini (R) was among the celebrities Nana Akufo-Addo's 2020 used to win the elections. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

Samini, who supported Nana Akufo-Addo’s bid to run for a second term said he supported the president because he believed in his vision but the current situation makes him look back with regret.

“Dear @NAkufoAddo, I supported you to bring change and stability.

"I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 years to go, my soul bleeds. Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our cedi.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“ Your people are crying. We cannot pretend all is well. But if God has blessed Ghana with anything, it is our ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will #be alright. Ghana must work again! Where is the Nana Addo who begged us for the mandate?” he quizzed in a post on Facebook on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

High inflation and the depreciation of the cedi has raised cost of living to unprecedented levels for the ordinary Ghanaian, especially the poor who spend a chunk of their income on food.

Food prices keeps shooting up as inflation for September 2022 increases to over 37%.

Also, prices of imported goods have been unstable as the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar worsens between July and October 2022.

Imported cooking oil has inflated by close to 100%, according to reports monitored by YEN.com.gh.

In less than one month, president Nana Akufo-Addo has been booed openly by disillusioned Ghanaians three times.

The president was booed by the youth at the 2022 Global Citizens festival in September, then again by traders in Adum, Kumasi and then recently in Eastern Region by bystanders as his convoy file past a dilapidated road.

According Samini:

“The indiscipline in high and low places of government must be checked.”

He further stated that, nothwithstanding the disappointing turn of events, Ghanaians will keep hope alive and continue to soldier on.

“What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my high graders out there, I say it again, we will be alright,” the ‘Linda’ crooner was optimistic.

Samini’s open criticism triggered loads of reaction as his fans trooped to the comments section of his Facebook post to commend him for his honesty.

Others, however, criticised him for failing to see through what they believed to Akufo-Addo’s deception in 2020.

Cedi Depreciation: Price Of Cement Bag Hits GH¢85 As Fall Of Local Currency Bites Manufacturers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the cedi's rapid depreciation is triggering massive inflation in essential items on the Ghanaian market.

The fall of the cedi has caused the price a 50kg cement bag to rise above GH¢80, a situation that could cause increases in rent and real estate,

The increase in the bag of cement represents a 10% rise of the essential building material just weeks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh