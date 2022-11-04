Ken Ofori-Atta has said he and his team at the finance ministry are not clueless about how to restore order to the current economic crisis

He told investors recently that he can deliver, adding that their best bet is Ghana

The finance minister is facing the possibility of a revocation of his appointment by Parliament over the economic crisis

Amid widespread calls for his removal from office for plunging the economy into chaos, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has sent words of encouragement to Ghanaians and the investor community.

The minister has said in a viral audio first published by Joy News that despite the difficulties, he and his team have an airtight plan to restore the economy to glory days.

Ofori-Atta said he has gone through the mill and knows what to do bring order to the economic chaos.

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana’s economy is reeling under the pressure of a depreciating local currency, hyperinflation and unstable local petroleum market. All these have hiked the cost of living to unprecedented levels.

The economic crisis is one of many reasons both the Minority and Majority caucuses are united for his removal. Many Ghanaians and civil society have also called for his dismissal.

A vote of censure has been scheduled for November 10, 2022, in Parliament. A successful vote will revoke his appointment even if the Executive does not approve of it.

However, Ofori-Atta seems confident about fixing the challenges in the system.

"Just to assure you that you have a finance minister who has gone through all the pains and aches and nobody can really come and say we don’t understand what we are doing," he said.

He added:

“The question is what resources do we have and how we are going to deploy them in the nation that we have in very difficult circumstances but being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and we are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going,."

According to reports, he made the comments recently during a meeting with some investors at an undisclosed location.

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana,” he said in a bid to encourage Ghanaians and investment community.

Ofori-Atta’s Dismissal As Finance Minister Now Very Certain As All NPP MPs Agree He Must Go

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that all 138 MPs in the Majority Caucus support the move for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked after 80 MPs first made the call.

Already 137 Minority MPs supporting the call have gotten a motion for a vote of censure against the minister approved.

The secret vote on November 10 is most likely to succeed since the law states that only two-thirds of all MPs must vote in support of the motion for it to pass.

If it passes, the minister's appointment would be revoked immediately, and it would be the first in Ghana's history.

