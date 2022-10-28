A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined calls for the embattled Finance Minister to leave office immediately

Kwame Pianim says the Ken Ofori-Atta has no business being in office due to the current economic crisis

The renowned economist also called on the Minister to exit office before he plunges Ghana into a messier economic situation

The woes of embattled Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta are deepening by the day as more and more people join calls for his resignation.

In addition to facing pressure from his own party and its Members of Parliament, the Minister has the Minority in Parliament to contend with.

Kwame Pianim

The NDC MPs have filed a motion of censure to force his exit from office.

The latest high-profile person to join the advocacy for Mr Ofori-Atta to leave office is a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim.

Economic Crisis: Ken Ofori-Atta Has No Business Being In Office

According to him, the Minister has no business being in office due to the current economic crisis being witnessed under his supervision.

“He has done enough. And I am appealing to him in the same of the good Lord he professes to believe in and to worship. Please go before you destroy this country,” he said.

The renowned economist also added that better-qualified and competent individuals in the NPP can manage the public purse and take it out of the current crunch.

“I can go onto the street, close my eyes and pick ten people who will do the job better than Ken Ofori-Atta is doing.”

Ghana has returned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout amid intensifying hardship, a rising cost of living and a depreciating cedi.

The country’s dire economic situation has been placed squarely at the doorstep of the Finance Minister as his critics attribute the crisis to his bad policies and mismanagement, among others.

Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP MP Accuses Finance Minister Of Lacking Credibility To Negotiate IMF Deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, had accused the Finance Minister of lacking the credibility to negotiate an IMF deal for the country.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Opoku Ansah said a fresh face would restore the needed confidence in the economy and help turn things around.

