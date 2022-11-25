The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has described the 2023 budget as empty and full of grammar

He says the government’s policy document will compound the hardships of the ordinary Ghanaian

The budget read on Thursday has introduced some austere measures, including a freeze on public sector employment in a bid to reduce the financial strain on the Ghanaian cedi

The Minority in Parliament has painted a gloomy image of the Ghanaian economy following the reading of the 2023 Budget statement and economic policy document.

According to the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the budget was empty and full of grammar.

2023 Budget: Government Introduces Austere Measures To Reduce Financial Strain On Ghana Cedi

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the budget on Thursday, announced some austere measures, including a freeze on public sector employment, the introduction of new taxes, including an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2.5%, among others.

This minister said it was necessary to reduce the financial strain on the Ghanaian cedi as part of the government’s expenditure rationalization measures.

But speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh on the back of this, Dr Ato Forson said the measures would only compound the woes of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson Calls On Ghanaians To Brace Up For More Hardships

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP added that the budget failed to give hope to Ghanaians in the face of the country’s current economic crisis and called on Ghanaians to brace up for maximum and excruciating hardships in 2023.

“I will encourage Ghanaians to brace up for more hardships in 2023. Especially to the youth of the country who are in despair at the moment. There’s now a freeze of employment, so no hope for them, nothing more for them. Also to the ordinary trader, new taxes have been introduced, the existing ones are going to go up. Infact the people of Ghana should be ready the prices of goods and services are going to be high because of the 2.5% increase in VAT.”

2023 Budget: Ofori-Atta Announces Ban On Public Sector Employment, Use Of V8s And Other Austere Measures

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that to manage Ghana's expenditure in the face of the ever-worsening economic crisis, the government announced some tough measures in the 2023 budget.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the cabinet approved the measures geared towards expenditure rationalisation.

Notable among the austere measures include a freeze on hiring workers from January 1, 2023. That's not all; there's also a 50% slash in fuel coupons to political appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs and a freeze on the use of V8s and V6s except for official cross-country trips.

