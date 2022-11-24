The government has announced an increment in the rate of the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate by 2.5%

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says the increment is necessary as it will lead to a massive infrastructural drive in the country

Presenting the 2023 budget statement to Parliament, Ofori-Atta said increasing the VAT rate will also directly support the government’s digitalization agenda

According to the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the move is necessary as it will help the government's massive infrastructural drive.

Presenting the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the government, Ofori-Atta announced several measures being put in place to ensure the country moves from its current financial crisis.

Presenting the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the government, Ofori-Atta announced several measures being put in place to ensure the country moves from its current financial crisis.

In justifying the VAT rate, which has been increased by 2.5 per cent, the minister said it would directly support the construction of roads in the country and the digitalization agenda of the NPP government.

“The demand for roads has become the cry of many communities in the country. Unfortunately, with the current economic difficulties and the absence of dedicated source of funding for road construction, it is difficult to meet these demands. In that regard we are proposing the implementation of new revenue measures. The major one is an increase in the VAT rate by 2.5 percentage points," he said.

The proposed increment and introduction of new taxes are coming when the ordinary Ghanaian is reeling from economic hardships.

The minority caucus in parliament and the Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) have all served notice they will kick against the 2.5 per cent increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) which they say will further compound the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

MP for Asuogyaman, in an earlier interview, said introducing taxes at this time smacks of insensitiveness.

On his part, the president of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, said they are already overburdened with taxes and would thus lead traders across the country to reject any new taxes contained in the budget statement.

