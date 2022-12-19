Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said Ghana's economy will bounce back stronger in the year 2023

Giving updates on the economy in a video posted on the finance ministry's Facebook page, he said he is confident stronger foundations would be built for the economy in 2023 and beyond

He appealed to Ghanaians to support the government's various interventions to kick-start the recovery of the economy

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said he is hopeful in the prospects of the Ghanaian economy next year.

He said he is confident that 2023 will be the comeback year for Ghana's troubled economy and urged Parliament to play its part to make that happen.

“We also urge Parliament to support in particular new revenue measures outlined in the 2023 budget which aim to improve revenue mobilization. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of 2022”, he said on Monday, December 19, 2022, when he presented an update on the economy.

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaking at an event orgainsed by his ministry. Source: UGC.

Source: Facebook

He promised that 2023 will be a year in which Ghana builds stronger foundations that would allow the country to change for the better.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He disclosed that 2023 and beyond will focus on building an entrepreneurial and export driven economy.

He said his ministry is committed to growing an economy that will protect and create jobs, tackle inflation, and strengthen our currency.

"Importation of food should soon be a thing of the past," he stated.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to support the government's various interventions to kick-start the recovery of the economy in a determined, bold and courageous way.

“Above all, I urge us all to maintain an unshakeable sense of optimism about Ghana in the days and years ahead," he said.

Finance Ministry ‘Celebrates’ Local Currency’s Recent Gains Against US Dollar

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the ministry of finance has said the cedi was on course to make a robust recovery against the US dollar.

The ministry on its Twitter handle noted the recent gains and tagged the cedi as a strong currency.

The ministry's comments follow a Bloomberg report that indicated that the cedi had moved from the worst to the best performer against the US dollar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh