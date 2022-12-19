The Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee has made a shocking disclosure about Ghana's economic outlook

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the country's dire financial situation will lead to further downgrades from all the major credit rating agencies

This follows the announcement of the suspension of Ghana's external debt payments

The minority spokesperson on finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has revealed how credit rating agencies worldwide will begin to downgrade Ghana's outlook.

According to him, agencies such as Fitch, S&P and Moody's will downgrade the country's rating to default.

L-R: Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @Parliament.of.Ghana @atoforson2020

Finance Minister Announces Suspension Of All Ghana's External Debt Payments

This comes after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the suspension of all Ghana's external debt payments.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP explained that the development only means one thing, Ghana is broke.

We Can't Repay Our Loans Because We're Broke - Dr Ato Forson

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he said the country cannot repay its debts because of its insolvency.

"We cannot repay our debt because we are insolvent or bankrupt! Fitch, S&P and Moody's are expected to downgrade our rating to Default (D) immediately!" he said.

