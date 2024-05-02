Berla Mundi was part of a star-studded lineup announced for this year's Global Citizen Now

The three-day event held in New York brought together top personalities to ignite conversations about social change

Footage from Berla Mundi's strides in New York as she shines at the Global Citizen Now event has popped up online

Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi is in New York for this year's two-day Global Citizen NOW event starting May 1.

In April, the global body announced her as part of a tall list of global change agents leveraging their platforms to drive action and end extreme poverty.

The renowned Ghanaian TV personality recently became a Global Citizen advocate after working with the organisation in Ghana and in Paris last year.

Berla Mundi speaking at Global Citizen Now Photo source: Instagram/BerlaMundi, Instagram/1957news

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi on stage with CBS host

A video of Berla Muni on stage with Vladimir Duthiers, a morning show host and news anchor with CBS, has popped up online.

The duo was tasked to present an award to a prize winner at the ongoing Global Citizen Now event, which brought together world leaders and transformational social

In another video, Berla Mundi was seen with Hollywood actress Danai Gurira, who complimented Berla Mundi's flowery outfit as she prepared to hit the stage.

Berla's recent strides with the Global Citizen organisation have caught the attention of her admirers, who have taken to social media to sing her praises.

Ghanaians hail Berla Mundi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they praised Berla Mundi after her appearance at the Global Citizen Now

worldcelebrityblogger said:

I'm really happy to see you on this stage,God bless you and your family @berlamundi ❤️

prince_fiifi_yorke wrote:

She did not force any American accent during her speech.

mimi_nokturnal noted:

She's whoever she thinks she is & more

richkum14 added:

@berlamundi Ghana is proud of you ...continue to be a good example to our young ladies coming up . ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Berla Mundi shares dreams of hosting the Grammys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi had expressed interest in hosting the Grammy's main show in the future.

She shared her dream after her successful stint as the host of the African Nominees Brunch in Los Angeles, an official side event of the recently-held Grammy Awards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh