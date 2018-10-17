KAAF University College is an engineering, business administration, law, and nursing college. The institution is located in Budumburam, Gomoa East District, Ghana. Did you know it is the first private university in Ghana accredited by the National Accreditation Board to run degree programmes? Discover the KAAF University fees and courses offered.

KAAF University College staff members in academic regalia and the KAAF logo. Photo: pexels.com, @KAAF University College (modified by author)

Source: UGC

KAAF is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The institution offers multiple courses at various levels of academic learning. Find out more about the KAAF University fees, courses offered, and much more.

KAAF University fees, courses, and admission requirements

The programmes offered by KAAF University College fall under four main faculties. These are the Faculties of Engineering, Business Administration, Health Science, and Law.

KAAF University fees per semester/ year

Below are tables portraying the KAAF University fees per semester or year.

Ghanaian graduate fees

Programme Fees Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science GH¢5,000 per semester MSc. Nursing GH¢18,000 for the entire course MPhil. Nursing GH¢35,000 for the entire course MPhil. Midwifery GH¢35,000 for the entire course MBA GH¢17,000 for the entire course

Ghanaian undergraduate fees per semester

Programme Freshers (GH¢) Continuing students (GH¢) Engineering (regular) 4,000 4,000 Engineering (top-up) 4,000 4,000 Business Administration (regular) 2,800 2,800 Business Administration (top-up) 2,800 2,800 BSc. Nursing 4,000 4,000 Bsc. Midwifery 4,000 4,000 BSc. Medical Laboratory Science 4,000 4,000 BSc. Public Health Science 4,000 4,000 Physician Assistant Studied 4,950 4,950 BSc. Computer Science 2,700 2,700 BSc. Information Technology 2,700 2,700 LLB Law 4 years 5,000 5,000 LLB LAW 3 years 5,000 5,000 Nursing - 6 weeks access programme 1,300 - Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich 14,000 for the entire course -

International students fees

Programme Freshers (USD) Continuing students (USD) Engineering (regular) 1,730 1,170 Engineering (top-up) 1,730 1,170 Business Administration (regular) 1,490 1,010 KAAF University nursing fees 2,050 1,650 BSc. Midwifery 2,050 1,650 BSc. Public Health Nursing 2,050 1,650 BSc. Medical Laboratory Science 2,050 1,650 BSc. Physician Assistantship 2,050 1,650 BSc. Computer Science 1,490 1,010 BSc. Political Science 1,100 1,100 LLB Law (4 & 3 years) 2,450 2,050 Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich 2,500 for the entire course MSc. Nursing $3,000 for the entire course MPhil. Nursing $3,000 for the entire course MPhil. Midwifery $5,000 for the entire course

All prospective students should take note of the points below.

The university’s dollar rate is GH¢ 6.00 per 1.00 USD

The admission form for international students is $100

The KAAF University hostel is GH¢ 1,400 a semester

A non-citizen card goes for $140

The medical examination fee is $77

KAAF University courses

KAAF University College offers the following programmes to Ghanaian and international students.

Faculty of Engineering & Computer Science

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Geomatic Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Construction Technology

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Faculty of Business Administration Programmes

Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance

Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences

Bachelor of Science in General Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Midwifery

Bachelor of Science in Public Health Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

MSc. Nursing

MPhil. Nursing

MPhil. Midwifery

Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Law & Political Science

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Science in Political Science

Other Programmes

6-week Access Programme for Health Workers

Mature Entrance Admissions

Sandwich Programme

Engineering Top-Ups

English Proficiency

KAAF University sandwich courses

The university offers Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich courses for diploma holders. The courses take two years to complete.

What are the entry requirements for KAAF University?

Below are the entry requirements for degree programmes offered by KAAF.

SSSCE holders Must have 6 credit passes (A-D) in 3 core subjects which must include English Language, Core Mathematics, & Integrated Science/Social studies and any 3 elective subjects. WASSCE holders Must have 6 credit passes (A1-C6) in 3 core subjects, which must include English Language, Core Mathematics, & Integrated Science/Social Studies and any 3 relevant elective subjects GCE 'A' Level holders Must have 3 passes (at least Grade D) in relevant subjects plus 5 credit passes (at least Grade 6) at GCE ‘O’ Level, which must include English Language, Mathematics, General Science / any Science subject ABCE holders Must have 3 passes (at least Grade D) GBCE holders Must have 3 passes (at least Grade D) in relevant subjects plus 5 credit passes HND holders At least 2nd class lower with 2 years of working experience. Engineering applicants must undertake a one-semester bridging course. Successful candidates go to level 300. RSA holders RSA stage II with passes in 5 subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, plus RSA Stage III with passes in at least 3 subjects Post Secondary School Professional Certificate Holders Must have Post Secondary School Professional Certificate from a recognised institution obtained after successful completion of secondary school with the necessary credits Diploma holders from tertiary institutions The Admission Board shall assess candidates with diplomas and HND with regard to the curriculum content of their programmes. Exemptions are granted if a student made a score of C or better in the subject/course for which exemption is sought. Mature Candidates Mature candidates applying for admission must have reasonable education and working experience and should have attained a minimum age of twenty-five (25) years at the time of submitting the application. Transfer Students Those transferring from an accredited university should register with the university for a minimum study period of 6 semesters as full-time students to become eligible for graduation.

KAAF University application process

All applications must be completed online. Follow the steps below to complete the application process.

Purchase an E-voucher or online serial number

Visit the KAAF application portal.

Use the Online Serial Number and the PIN to access the online application form.

Fill in the application form and submit it online.

Supporting documents

You will be required to attach the following documents to your application.

Certified copies of all your academic certificates

Certified copies of transcripts, if any

A passport picture

Copies of your birth certificate or national ID

Note that Online Serial Numbers/ E-Vouchers cost GH¢ 110 for Ghanaian applicants and 100USD for international applicants. They are available at the sales points listed below.

Any ADB Bank nationwide

By Visa/MasterCard

By mobile money (all networks). Use the USSD code *887*9 # and type in KAAF.

If your application is accepted, the university will communicate and offer you more details about the admission process. Note that all successful applicants must adhere to the KAAF University admission deadline given.

Is KAAF University accredited by NMC?

The programmes at KAAF have been fully accredited by the National Accreditation Board and also approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.

Which university is KAAF affiliated to?

KAAF is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Who is the owner of KAAF University College?

Mr. Michael Aidoo, a Ghanaian businessman, is the founder of KAAF University College in Ghana.

Is KAAF University public or private?

KAAF University College is a private university in Ghana.

Many prospective students wish to know all the details about KAAF University fees and courses. This private university offers various courses and is affiliated with KNUST.

Yen.com.gh recently published all the details about the African University College of Communication courses, fees, and admission requirements.

African University College of Communication (AUCC) is a private tertiary institution dedicated to research, study, and teaching media and communications. Its main objective is to train Ghanaians in journalism.

Source: YEN.com.gh