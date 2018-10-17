KAAF University fees, courses and admission requirements
KAAF University College is an engineering, business administration, law, and nursing college. The institution is located in Budumburam, Gomoa East District, Ghana. Did you know it is the first private university in Ghana accredited by the National Accreditation Board to run degree programmes? Discover the KAAF University fees and courses offered.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- KAAF University fees, courses, and admission requirements
- KAAF University fees per semester/ year
- KAAF University courses
- KAAF University sandwich courses
- What are the entry requirements for KAAF University?
- KAAF University application process
- Is KAAF University accredited by NMC?
- Which university is KAAF affiliated to?
- Who is the owner of KAAF University College?
- Is KAAF University public or private?
KAAF is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The institution offers multiple courses at various levels of academic learning. Find out more about the KAAF University fees, courses offered, and much more.
KAAF University fees, courses, and admission requirements
The programmes offered by KAAF University College fall under four main faculties. These are the Faculties of Engineering, Business Administration, Health Science, and Law.
KAAF University fees per semester/ year
Below are tables portraying the KAAF University fees per semester or year.
Ghanaian graduate fees
|Programme
|Fees
|Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science
|GH¢5,000 per semester
|MSc. Nursing
|GH¢18,000 for the entire course
|MPhil. Nursing
|GH¢35,000 for the entire course
|MPhil. Midwifery
|GH¢35,000 for the entire course
|MBA
|GH¢17,000 for the entire course
Former headmaster arrested for allegedly fraudulently registering students for WASSCE: "Victims were misled"
Ghanaian undergraduate fees per semester
|Programme
|Freshers (GH¢)
|Continuing students (GH¢)
|Engineering (regular)
|4,000
|4,000
|Engineering (top-up)
|4,000
|4,000
|Business Administration (regular)
|2,800
|2,800
|Business Administration (top-up)
|2,800
|2,800
|BSc. Nursing
|4,000
|4,000
|Bsc. Midwifery
|4,000
|4,000
|BSc. Medical Laboratory Science
|4,000
|4,000
|BSc. Public Health Science
|4,000
|4,000
|Physician Assistant Studied
|4,950
|4,950
|BSc. Computer Science
|2,700
|2,700
|BSc. Information Technology
|2,700
|2,700
|LLB Law 4 years
|5,000
|5,000
|LLB LAW 3 years
|5,000
|5,000
|Nursing - 6 weeks access programme
|1,300
|-
|Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich
|14,000 for the entire course
|-
International students fees
|Programme
|Freshers (USD)
|Continuing students (USD)
|Engineering (regular)
|1,730
|1,170
|Engineering (top-up)
|1,730
|1,170
|Business Administration (regular)
|1,490
|1,010
|KAAF University nursing fees
|2,050
|1,650
|BSc. Midwifery
|2,050
|1,650
|BSc. Public Health Nursing
|2,050
|1,650
|BSc. Medical Laboratory Science
|2,050
|1,650
|BSc. Physician Assistantship
|2,050
|1,650
|BSc. Computer Science
|1,490
|1,010
|BSc. Political Science
|1,100
|1,100
|LLB Law (4 & 3 years)
|2,450
|2,050
|Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich
|2,500 for the entire course
|MSc. Nursing
|$3,000 for the entire course
|MPhil. Nursing
|$3,000 for the entire course
|MPhil. Midwifery
|$5,000 for the entire course
All prospective students should take note of the points below.
- The university’s dollar rate is GH¢ 6.00 per 1.00 USD
- The admission form for international students is $100
- The KAAF University hostel is GH¢ 1,400 a semester
- A non-citizen card goes for $140
- The medical examination fee is $77
KAAF University courses
KAAF University College offers the following programmes to Ghanaian and international students.
Faculty of Engineering & Computer Science
- Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Geomatic Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Construction Technology
- Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Faculty of Business Administration Programmes
- Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Bachelor of Science in Marketing
- Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance
- Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management
- Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences
- Bachelor of Science in General Nursing
- Bachelor of Science in Midwifery
- Bachelor of Science in Public Health Nursing
- Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
- MSc. Nursing
- MPhil. Nursing
- MPhil. Midwifery
- Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science
Faculty of Law & Political Science
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
- Bachelor of Science in Political Science
Other Programmes
- 6-week Access Programme for Health Workers
- Mature Entrance Admissions
- Sandwich Programme
- Engineering Top-Ups
- English Proficiency
KAAF University sandwich courses
The university offers Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich courses for diploma holders. The courses take two years to complete.
What are the entry requirements for KAAF University?
Below are the entry requirements for degree programmes offered by KAAF.
|SSSCE holders
|Must have 6 credit passes (A-D) in 3 core subjects which must include English Language, Core Mathematics, & Integrated Science/Social studies and any 3 elective subjects.
|WASSCE holders
|Must have 6 credit passes (A1-C6) in 3 core subjects, which must include English Language, Core Mathematics, & Integrated Science/Social Studies and any 3 relevant elective subjects
|GCE 'A' Level holders
|Must have 3 passes (at least Grade D) in relevant subjects plus 5 credit passes (at least Grade 6) at GCE ‘O’ Level, which must include English Language, Mathematics, General Science / any Science subject
|ABCE holders
|Must have 3 passes (at least Grade D)
|GBCE holders
|Must have 3 passes (at least Grade D) in relevant subjects plus 5 credit passes
|HND holders
|At least 2nd class lower with 2 years of working experience. Engineering applicants must undertake a one-semester bridging course. Successful candidates go to level 300.
|RSA holders
|RSA stage II with passes in 5 subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, plus RSA Stage III with passes in at least 3 subjects
|Post Secondary School Professional Certificate Holders
|Must have Post Secondary School Professional Certificate from a recognised institution obtained after successful completion of secondary school with the necessary credits
|Diploma holders from tertiary institutions
|The Admission Board shall assess candidates with diplomas and HND with regard to the curriculum content of their programmes. Exemptions are granted if a student made a score of C or better in the subject/course for which exemption is sought.
|Mature Candidates
|Mature candidates applying for admission must have reasonable education and working experience and should have attained a minimum age of twenty-five (25) years at the time of submitting the application.
|Transfer Students
|Those transferring from an accredited university should register with the university for a minimum study period of 6 semesters as full-time students to become eligible for graduation.
KAAF University application process
All applications must be completed online. Follow the steps below to complete the application process.
- Purchase an E-voucher or online serial number
- Visit the KAAF application portal.
- Use the Online Serial Number and the PIN to access the online application form.
- Fill in the application form and submit it online.
Supporting documents
You will be required to attach the following documents to your application.
- Certified copies of all your academic certificates
- Certified copies of transcripts, if any
- A passport picture
- Copies of your birth certificate or national ID
Note that Online Serial Numbers/ E-Vouchers cost GH¢ 110 for Ghanaian applicants and 100USD for international applicants. They are available at the sales points listed below.
- Any ADB Bank nationwide
- By Visa/MasterCard
- By mobile money (all networks). Use the USSD code *887*9 # and type in KAAF.
If your application is accepted, the university will communicate and offer you more details about the admission process. Note that all successful applicants must adhere to the KAAF University admission deadline given.
Is KAAF University accredited by NMC?
The programmes at KAAF have been fully accredited by the National Accreditation Board and also approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.
Which university is KAAF affiliated to?
KAAF is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
Who is the owner of KAAF University College?
Mr. Michael Aidoo, a Ghanaian businessman, is the founder of KAAF University College in Ghana.
Is KAAF University public or private?
KAAF University College is a private university in Ghana.
Many prospective students wish to know all the details about KAAF University fees and courses. This private university offers various courses and is affiliated with KNUST.
Yen.com.gh recently published all the details about the African University College of Communication courses, fees, and admission requirements.
African University College of Communication (AUCC) is a private tertiary institution dedicated to research, study, and teaching media and communications. Its main objective is to train Ghanaians in journalism.
Source: YEN.com.gh