by  Chris Ndetei Cyprine Apindi

KAAF University College is an engineering, business administration, law, and nursing college. The institution is located in Budumburam, Gomoa East District, Ghana. Did you know it is the first private university in Ghana accredited by the National Accreditation Board to run degree programmes? Discover the KAAF University fees and courses offered.

KAAF University College staff members in academic regalia and the KAAF logo
KAAF University College staff members in academic regalia and the KAAF logo. Photo: pexels.com, @KAAF University College (modified by author)
Source: UGC

KAAF is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The institution offers multiple courses at various levels of academic learning. Find out more about the KAAF University fees, courses offered, and much more.

KAAF University fees, courses, and admission requirements

The programmes offered by KAAF University College fall under four main faculties. These are the Faculties of Engineering, Business Administration, Health Science, and Law.

KAAF University fees per semester/ year

Below are tables portraying the KAAF University fees per semester or year.

Ghanaian graduate fees

ProgrammeFees
Doctor of Medical Laboratory ScienceGH¢5,000 per semester
MSc. NursingGH¢18,000 for the entire course
MPhil. NursingGH¢35,000 for the entire course
MPhil. MidwiferyGH¢35,000 for the entire course
MBAGH¢17,000 for the entire course

Ghanaian undergraduate fees per semester

ProgrammeFreshers (GH¢)Continuing students (GH¢)
Engineering (regular)4,0004,000
Engineering (top-up)4,0004,000
Business Administration (regular)2,8002,800
Business Administration (top-up)2,8002,800
BSc. Nursing4,0004,000
Bsc. Midwifery4,0004,000
BSc. Medical Laboratory Science4,0004,000
BSc. Public Health Science4,0004,000
Physician Assistant Studied4,9504,950
BSc. Computer Science2,7002,700
BSc. Information Technology2,7002,700
LLB Law 4 years5,0005,000
LLB LAW 3 years5,0005,000
Nursing - 6 weeks access programme1,300-
Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich14,000 for the entire course-

International students fees

ProgrammeFreshers (USD)Continuing students (USD)
Engineering (regular)1,7301,170
Engineering (top-up)1,7301,170
Business Administration (regular)1,4901,010
KAAF University nursing fees2,0501,650
BSc. Midwifery2,0501,650
BSc. Public Health Nursing2,0501,650
BSc. Medical Laboratory Science2,0501,650
BSc. Physician Assistantship2,0501,650
BSc. Computer Science1,4901,010
BSc. Political Science1,1001,100
LLB Law (4 & 3 years)2,4502,050
Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich2,500 for the entire course
MSc. Nursing $3,000 for the entire course
MPhil. Nursing $3,000 for the entire course
MPhil. Midwifery $5,000 for the entire course

All prospective students should take note of the points below.

  • The university’s dollar rate is GH¢ 6.00 per 1.00 USD
  • The admission form for international students is $100
  • The KAAF University hostel is GH¢ 1,400 a semester
  • A non-citizen card goes for $140
  • The medical examination fee is $77

KAAF University courses

KAAF University College offers the following programmes to Ghanaian and international students.

Faculty of Engineering & Computer Science

  • Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Geomatic Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Construction Technology
  • Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Faculty of Business Administration Programmes

  • Bachelor of Science in Accounting
  • Bachelor of Science in Marketing
  • Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance
  • Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management
  • Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences

  • Bachelor of Science in General Nursing
  • Bachelor of Science in Midwifery
  • Bachelor of Science in Public Health Nursing
  • Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
  • MSc. Nursing
  • MPhil. Nursing
  • MPhil. Midwifery
  • Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Law & Political Science

  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
  • Bachelor of Science in Political Science

Other Programmes

  • 6-week Access Programme for Health Workers
  • Mature Entrance Admissions
  • Sandwich Programme
  • Engineering Top-Ups
  • English Proficiency

KAAF University sandwich courses

The university offers Nursing/ Midwifery/ Public Health Nursing sandwich courses for diploma holders. The courses take two years to complete.

What are the entry requirements for KAAF University?

Below are the entry requirements for degree programmes offered by KAAF.

SSSCE holdersMust have 6 credit passes (A-D) in 3 core subjects which must include English Language, Core Mathematics, & Integrated Science/Social studies and any 3 elective subjects.
WASSCE holdersMust have 6 credit passes (A1-C6) in 3 core subjects, which must include English Language, Core Mathematics, & Integrated Science/Social Studies and any 3 relevant elective subjects
GCE 'A' Level holdersMust have 3 passes (at least Grade D) in relevant subjects plus 5 credit passes (at least Grade 6) at GCE ‘O’ Level, which must include English Language, Mathematics, General Science / any Science subject
ABCE holdersMust have 3 passes (at least Grade D)
GBCE holdersMust have 3 passes (at least Grade D) in relevant subjects plus 5 credit passes
HND holdersAt least 2nd class lower with 2 years of working experience. Engineering applicants must undertake a one-semester bridging course. Successful candidates go to level 300.
RSA holdersRSA stage II with passes in 5 subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, plus RSA Stage III with passes in at least 3 subjects
Post Secondary School Professional Certificate Holders Must have Post Secondary School Professional Certificate from a recognised institution obtained after successful completion of secondary school with the necessary credits
Diploma holders from tertiary institutionsThe Admission Board shall assess candidates with diplomas and HND with regard to the curriculum content of their programmes. Exemptions are granted if a student made a score of C or better in the subject/course for which exemption is sought.
Mature CandidatesMature candidates applying for admission must have reasonable education and working experience and should have attained a minimum age of twenty-five (25) years at the time of submitting the application.
Transfer StudentsThose transferring from an accredited university should register with the university for a minimum study period of 6 semesters as full-time students to become eligible for graduation.

KAAF University application process

All applications must be completed online. Follow the steps below to complete the application process.

  • Purchase an E-voucher or online serial number
  • Visit the KAAF application portal.
  • Use the Online Serial Number and the PIN to access the online application form.
  • Fill in the application form and submit it online.

Supporting documents

You will be required to attach the following documents to your application.

  • Certified copies of all your academic certificates
  • Certified copies of transcripts, if any
  • A passport picture
  • Copies of your birth certificate or national ID

Note that Online Serial Numbers/ E-Vouchers cost GH¢ 110 for Ghanaian applicants and 100USD for international applicants. They are available at the sales points listed below.

  • Any ADB Bank nationwide
  • By Visa/MasterCard
  • By mobile money (all networks). Use the USSD code *887*9 # and type in KAAF.

If your application is accepted, the university will communicate and offer you more details about the admission process. Note that all successful applicants must adhere to the KAAF University admission deadline given.

Is KAAF University accredited by NMC?

The programmes at KAAF have been fully accredited by the National Accreditation Board and also approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.

Which university is KAAF affiliated to?

KAAF is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Who is the owner of KAAF University College?

Mr. Michael Aidoo, a Ghanaian businessman, is the founder of KAAF University College in Ghana.

Is KAAF University public or private?

KAAF University College is a private university in Ghana.

Many prospective students wish to know all the details about KAAF University fees and courses. This private university offers various courses and is affiliated with KNUST.

Yen.com.gh recently published all the details about the African University College of Communication courses, fees, and admission requirements.

African University College of Communication (AUCC) is a private tertiary institution dedicated to research, study, and teaching media and communications. Its main objective is to train Ghanaians in journalism.

