Fella Makafui nearly rejected her famous role as 'Serwaa' in the hit TV series, YOLO

The actress revealed that she was not enthused about the role of selling bread because it mimicked her real-life situation

She, however, acknowledged the significance of the role in propelling her acting career

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui has revealed that she nearly missed the chance to appear on the popular TV series YOLO.

According to the actress, she initially turned down the opportunity to play the iconic role of Serwaa in YOLO.

In an interview on TV3's The Afternoon Show on Thursday, May 2, 2024, the mother of one opened up about her hesitation to take on the role, which she felt was too similar to her real-life experience.

She explained that she had always been a bread seller with her mother and did not want a role that was going to make her sell bread again,

"You know I actually declined taking the role Serwaa. I told him [Director Ivan Quashigah] that I won't do YOLO," she revealed.

The actress, who has since become a household name in Ghana's entertainment industry, explained that during the audition process, she set her sights on portraying Emily, Cyril's girlfriend, in the YOLO series.

"When we were doing the auditions, I was catching one role – I wanted to play the role of Emily. But I was told to act as Serwaa, and I didn't want [that role] because I was selling bread for my mother even before coming to Accra, so why would I be doing the same in [the] movie?"

Despite her initial reservations, Makafui eventually agreed to take on the role of Serwaa, a decision that would propel her to stardom and cement her place in Ghanaian television history.

Looking back, the actress acknowledged the valuable contributions the role in YOLO made in her career and expressed her gratitude.

Fella Makafui addresses trending D-Black video

Meanwhile, Fella has broken her silence regarding the controversial video of rapper D-Black sharing a cigar with her inside his club, Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge.

In the same interview on Daybreak Hitz, she disclosed she was only at the lounge to have fun with her friends and would not want to disrespect D-Black and his family by talking about them.

Many people applauded her for her mature responses to the questions regarding Medikal and his reactions to the viral video.

