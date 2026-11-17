Fitch Solutions has projected that the Ghana cedi will weaken against the US dollar in 2027, with an average exchange rate of GH¢12.40

Associate Director Mike Kruiniger cited falling gold prices and Ghana's reserve accumulation programme as the key drivers behind the forecast

Kruiniger warned that reduced foreign currency inflows could stoke domestic price pressures in the coming year

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The Ghana cedi is forecast to come under renewed pressure in 2027, with Fitch Solutions projecting an average exchange rate of GH¢12.40 to the US dollar, according to the firm's Associate Director, Mike Kruiniger.

Fitch Solutions has projected that the Ghana cedi will weaken against the US dollar in 2027, with an average exchange rate of GH¢12.40. Credit: Ministry of Finance/Bibek Raj Giri

Source: Getty Images

Kruiniger delivered the projection at PwC's 2027 Post-Budget Forum in Accra on Monday, 16 November, pointing to two converging factors: an anticipated softening of international gold prices and the government's drive to rebuild foreign exchange reserves under the Ghana Reserve Accumulation Programme (GANRAP).

Kruiniger explained that while Ghana has benefited from elevated gold prices in recent years, that tailwind is expected to ease.

At the same time, the authorities' focus on accumulating reserves would draw more foreign currency away from the domestic market, leaving less available for everyday transactions.

"So put these two things together, we think there will be a little less foreign currency flowing into the domestic market next year, which will create some pressure on the cedi," he said.

He added that the resulting depreciation would not be isolated in its effects. "We expect to see the currency to weaken a little bit, and that is going to bring back some important price pressures next year," Kruiniger noted, flagging the risk of higher costs for imported goods and raw materials feeding through to domestic inflation.

US Dollar strength an additional risk to the Cedi

Beyond the domestic dynamics, Kruiniger identified movements in the US dollar as a key external risk to Ghana's economic outlook.

A stronger dollar typically weighs on global gold prices, which would compound the pressure on Ghana's export earnings and, by extension, on the cedi itself.

He said the interplay between dollar appreciation and gold price moderation represents one of the more significant uncertainties facing the Ghanaian economy heading into 2027, with the potential to amplify inflationary pressures if both trends materialise simultaneously.

The Fitch Solutions forecast comes as Ghana continues its economic recovery, with the government balancing the need to stabilise the currency against its broader obligation to rebuild reserves depleted during the country's debt crisis in recent years.

At a point in 2026, the Ghana cedi recorded the steepest currency decline in Africa between March and June 2026, shedding nearly 10% of its value against the US dollar, according to the World Bank's October 2026 Africa Economic Update.

Bank of Ghana urges calm

YEN.com.gh reported that the Central Bank has sought to reassure businesses, describing the depreciation earlier in 2026 as temporary market movements and maintaining that it has sufficient capacity to support the market when required.

It earlier downplayed concerns over the cedi’s early-year depreciation in 2026, which has remained steady.

Ghana's international reserves have crossed $14 billion, according to the latest available data from the Bank of Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh