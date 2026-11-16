Ghana has taken delivery of a new Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft from France as part of efforts to modernise its presidential air transport

The ultramodern aircraft, valued at US$60.68 million, will replace the ageing Falcon 900EX, which has experienced several technical problems

The new jet offers a longer flying range, allowing government officials to undertake international journeys with fewer refuelling stops

Ghana has acquired an ultramodern Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft worth US$60.68 million to strengthen the country's presidential air transport capabilities.

Ghana spends US$60.68 million on new presidential jet, reasons behind purchase explained. Image credit: juliusogass

Source: UGC

The aircraft, manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, arrived in Accra on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the arrival, explaining that the acquisition forms part of efforts to replace Ghana's ageing presidential aircraft.

The new jet is expected to provide more reliable transportation for the President during official international engagements.

How much Ghana paid for the jet

According to a report by Peace FM, the government acquired the Dassault Falcon 6X for US$60.68 million.

The purchase received parliamentary approval on December 4, 2025, following the presentation of the procurement agreement by then Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi.

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The aircraft belongs to Dassault Aviation's modern business jet family and is designed to undertake long-distance journeys while providing comfort for passengers.

Its arrival represents a significant upgrade to Ghana's presidential aviation capabilities.

Why Ghana purchased the new aircraft

The primary purpose of the Falcon 6X is to replace Ghana's Falcon 900EX presidential jet, which has been in service since 2010.

The older aircraft has experienced several maintenance challenges, including corrosion in its fuel tanks and a fuel leak.

These problems resulted in the aircraft spending several months in France for repairs in 2025, raising concerns about its reliability.

The government expects the new Falcon 6X to address some of these operational difficulties.

One major advantage is its longer flying range, which will reduce the need for frequent refuelling stops during international journeys.

This will make presidential travel more convenient, particularly when undertaking long-distance diplomatic and official assignments.

Beyond replacing the old aircraft, the acquisition is intended to strengthen Ghana's capacity to transport the President efficiently during international engagements.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunts a branded jet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunted a branded private jet as part of his 40th birthday celebrations.

The founder of Bills Microcredit posted the interior of the jet on Instagram ahead of his birthday. The plane was branded with his initials RNAQ, boldly printed on the body of the jet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh