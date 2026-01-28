The Ghana cedi depreciated by an average of 4% against major currencies in January 2026 after a strong performance in the last year

The cedi's performance was mixed, trading at about GH¢12.00 to the dollar amidst demand pressures

January's depreciation contrasts sharply with the cedi's significant appreciation of 40.7% in 2025

The Ghana cedi began 2026 by depreciating by an average of 4% against major trading currencies.

Data from the Bank of Ghana’s January 2026 Summary of Economic and Financial Data showed the cedi trading at GH¢10.88 to the US dollar on the interbank market.

The cedi is depreciating to major currencies so far in 2026. Credit: Ministry of Finance, Ghana

This was compared with GH¢10.45 at the end of December 2025, marking a 4% percent depreciation rate.

Beyond the dollar, the cedi also lost 4.9% against the British pound and 4.1% against the euro, trading at GH¢14.77 to the pound and GH¢12.80 to the euro on the interbank market, respectively, over the period under review.

Over the past two weeks, the cedi recorded mixed performance across segments of the foreign exchange market.

In the retail market, the local currency exchanged at about GH¢12.00 to the dollar due to lingering demand pressures.

The dollar slipped modestly against the cedi, moving from GH¢11.90 to GH¢12.15, while the pound and euro firmed by closing of GH¢16.30 and GH¢14.20 respectively.

This January depreciation is a combination of seasonal foreign exchange demand, portfolio adjustments at the start of the year and underlying sensitivity to global financial conditions.

However, the scale of the depreciation remains modest relative to the exceptional gains recorded in 2025.

About the cedi peformance in 2025

The early-year weakness contrasts sharply with developments in 2025, when the cedi staged a dramatic turnaround.

After losing 3.9% in January 2025 and extending losses through February and March, the currency reversed course in April.

By May 2025, the cedi had appreciated by about 43% against the dollar since the start of the year, supported by improved confidence, foreign exchange inflows, and tighter policy coordination.

The rally was sustained through the rest of the year, with the cedi closing 2025 with a year-to-date gain of 40.7%.

Cedi predicted to weaken against US dollar in 2026

The Ghana cedi has already been predicted to weaken against the US dollar in 2026, according to UK-based firm Fitch Solutions.

Fitch Solutions said Global gold prices and reserves are expected to limit pressure on Ghana's exchange rate.

The UK firm noted that private consumption growth is forecasted at 6.5%, boosting GDP amidst rising public sector wages.

Billions in forex used to aid cedi in 2025

The Bank of Ghana injected about $10 billion into the forex market in 2025 to help stabilise the cedi.

This was money sold to commercial banks and businesses to meet their dollar needs.

This was part of a broader strategy to meet market demand for dollars, and not a programme designed solely to defend the cedi.

The Bank of Ghana is pumping billions in forex into the Ghana market to help stabilise the cedi.

The forex came from the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, which has generated windfall gains from rising gold prices.

The central bank has executed the programme without depleting its reserves.

Mahama surprised at speed of economic turnaround

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama expressed surprise at the speed with which his government was able to turn around the economy, describing the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God.

He said he expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

