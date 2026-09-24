Bank of Ghana data show the cedi has fallen to around GH¢11.55 per dollar by September 2026, after closing 2025 at GH¢10.45

The cedi had posted strong gains throughout 2025, making the latest slide a notable reversal of recent currency performance

The World Bank has pointed to foreign-exchange demand from the energy sector and corporate dividend payments as key pressure points

The Ghana cedi has depreciated by 9.5% against the US dollar in the first nine months of 2026, erasing a significant portion of the gains the currency recorded over the previous year.

Bank of Ghana figures show the cedi trading at approximately GH¢11.55 to the dollar in September 2026.

The Ghana cedi’s depreciation against the US dollar has widened to 9.5% in the first nine months of 2026. Credit: Ministry of Finance

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That compares with a closing rate of GH¢10.45 at the end of December 2025, when the currency had finished a year of notable strengthening.

At the start of 2025, the cedi stood at GH¢15.30 to the dollar, meaning the currency shed a large portion of those 2025 gains within the first three quarters of 2026.

Cedi Also Weakens Against Pound and Euro

The dollar is not the only currency against which the cedi has lost ground. Year-to-date depreciations of 9.0% and 7.3% have been recorded against the British pound and the euro respectively, reflecting broad-based pressure on Ghana's currency in 2026.

The slide accelerated after a brief period of relative calm in August, when the year-to-date depreciation against the dollar had narrowed to about 7.1%. The cedi had recovered to around GH¢10.95 to the dollar at one point during that month before renewed selling pressure pushed the rate higher again.

The World Bank has cited heightened foreign-exchange demand from Ghana's energy sector, alongside dividend repatriations by some private companies, as contributing factors behind the cedi's weakness.

Those demand-side pressures have continued even as Ghana records strong export earnings and improved external balances, suggesting that robust supply of foreign exchange has not been sufficient to offset demand.

The Bank of Ghana has framed recent exchange-rate movements within a flexible, market-determined regime, where rates respond to underlying supply and demand conditions. In September, the central bank introduced a new Foreign Exchange Operations Framework to make its intervention principles more transparent while keeping its inflation-targeting mandate intact.

Despite the currency's renewed weakness, broader macroeconomic indicators in Ghana continue to point towards gradual stabilisation, presenting a mixed picture for policymakers as they manage competing pressures in the foreign-exchange market.

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Source: YEN.com.gh