A man's mind-boggling car refurbishment to something expensive has sent social media into a frenzy

What was originally a LincoIn Navigator car was converted to one of the costliest cars in the world, Rolls Royce

A video showing the new look of the man's car has gone viral and didn't quite impress some car enthusiasts

A video of a Lincoln Navigator car that was refurbished into a Rolls Royce whip has gone viral on social media.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut who shared a clip of the converted car on Instagram wondered what it would be called.

He refurbished his car to a Rolls Royce. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

The white whip's bonnet looked like it was originally a Rolls Royce, indicating that the refurbisher did a good job.

The rear also bears no resemblance to a Lincoln Navigator, at least to someone not well-versed with exotic cars.

Overall, the new whip looked lovely.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited is a British luxury automobile maker. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited operates from purpose-built administrative and production facilities

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@adorable_baddiie said:

"Why not forget about it kpatakpata if is not original."

@haymen_naija

"It’s still a Lincoln Navigator. Nothing wey u wan call am."

@king_lekxkeed said:

"And someone will paid for Rolls Royce carry Lincoln."

@whoislazy_ said:

"Still Rolls Royce that’s his Rolls Royce fake or not fake na still money him use run am to his taste."

@official_sojaqueen said:

"Just like people covering iPhone XR with iPhone 12 camera all na packaging."

@enii___ola said:

"Naso some people dey cover iPhone XR with iPhone 12 camera."

@obaksolo said:

"God have mercy.

"Half Bread is better than......"

@prynx_001 said:

"We join him to call it whatever he calls it."

@quiddyofficial said:

"Well. Real definition of “fake it till you make it. Only you fit make yourself happy."

Man Converts His Toyota Venza to Luxury Rolls Royce Sweptail Himself

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the saying that when life gives lemons, one should turn them into lemonades has been demonstrated in the automobile creation of a creative man.

The Oraifite indigene in Anambra State identified as Nonso Offor transformed his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The Rolls Royce Sweptail is reportedly the most expensive car ever The Rolls Royce Sweptail is an expensive whip made in the United Kingdom by Rolls Royce Motor Cars and goes for $13 million.

Source: Legit.ng