A talented man has turned his Toyota Venza whip into one of the expensive cars on the planet

Nonso Offor from Oraifite in Anambra State personally modified his car to a red Rolls Royce Sweptail

Photos of the transformed whip has stirred massive reactions on social media as people expressed awe at the man's talents

The saying that when life gives lemons, one should turn it to lemonades has been demonstrated in the automobile creation of a creative man.

The Oraifite indigene in Anambra State identified as Nonso Offor transformed his Toyota Venza car to a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

He is reported to have done it himself Photo Credit: Darlington Chidera Ibekwe

The Rolls Royce Sweptail is reportedly the most expensive car ever

The Rolls Royce Sweptail is an expensive whip made in the United Kingdom by Rolls Royce Motor Cars and goes for $13 million.

Beautiful Life reports that the car is the most expensive ever.

While it is not clear what the intention of the man is in transforming the car, it has since become an internet sensation.

One stunned Facebook user, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, shared photos of Nonso posing in front of the transformed whip and different views of the car.

Netizens hail the man

Prince Chuks remarked:

"And while he was doing this or even disclose this to some of his friends. They might even call him f*ol."

ObinnaCoti Ikekwem stated:

"Soon, a foreign country will pick him up and utilize his talent. I weep for this Nation that cannot harness and make use of her talented citizens. Is Nigeria CURSED???"

Elochukwu Abams wrote:

"The company of that Toyota venza and Royce may not find this funny, its better to get a raw material or different motor parts then create your own car than converting someone's work to another person's work also."

PA Dave stated:

"If there are talented persons that should be rated worldwide, they originate from Nigeria. It’s sad that many of these talents are not encouraged by our government.

"Well done sir.

"Wunderbar!"

Man turns aeroplane into big, long car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had bought an old aeroplane and turned it into a big, long car.

In a video posted by Ridiculous Rides, the man explained the whole making process. He said the plane fuselage was married into vehicles.

About four whole vehicles were said to be infused to make the ride.

The man added that the craft is one of the few ones on the planet. Frank revealed that over $1 million was invested in the project.

