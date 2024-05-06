A US-Ghanaian couple has been jailed for 25 years for fatally beating their 5-year-old son back in 2021

A Ghanaian couple in the US has been jailed for 25 years for killing their five-year-old son.

The two, Valarie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae were sentenced on May 1, 2024, after being convicted of second-degree depraved indifference murder.

The tragic killing took place in Corona, Queens, in the US, where the couple resided.

The couple appealed for leniency and expressed love for the child, but the court imposed the maximum sentence allowed by law.

During the trial, Valarie Owusu claimed she didn't know the severity of her son's injuries until they were revealed in court.

The child's condition deteriorated over three days until he lost consciousness, but they didn't seek help for him.

They instead took him to a relative's home in Brentwood on April 1, 2021, and abandoned him there.

It was only when the family member returned home and found that the boy had died.

The medical examiner's testimony during the trial revealed the extent of King's injuries, with signs of beatings covering his entire body, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

