Ghanaian Couple In US Jailed 25 Years Each For Murdering 5-Year-Old Son
Ghana

Ghanaian Couple In US Jailed 25 Years Each For Murdering 5-Year-Old Son

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • A US-Ghanaian couple has been jailed for 25 years for fatally beating their 5-year-old son back in 2021
  • The convicts, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae were found guilty of second-degree depraved indifference murder
  • According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple subjected the boy to beatings between March 30 and April 1, 2021

A Ghanaian couple in the US has been jailed for 25 years for killing their five-year-old son.

The two, Valarie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae were sentenced on May 1, 2024, after being convicted of second-degree depraved indifference murder.

Ghanaian couple in US jailed 25 years
Valarie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae in court. Source: Newsday
Source: UGC

The tragic killing took place in Corona, Queens, in the US, where the couple resided.

The couple appealed for leniency and expressed love for the child, but the court imposed the maximum sentence allowed by law.

During the trial, Valarie Owusu claimed she didn't know the severity of her son's injuries until they were revealed in court.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple subjected the boy to beatings between March 30 and April 1, 2021.

The child's condition deteriorated over three days until he lost consciousness, but they didn't seek help for him.

They instead took him to a relative's home in Brentwood on April 1, 2021, and abandoned him there.

It was only when the family member returned home and found that the boy had died.

The medical examiner's testimony during the trial revealed the extent of King's injuries, with signs of beatings covering his entire body, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

Source: YEN.com.gh

