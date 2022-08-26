Celebrated Ghanaian actor and comedian, Akrobeto has gotten many showering him with praises and congratulatory messages

This comes after a video in which he was spotted with his new 2022 Toyota Venza, surfaced online

Many have filled the comments section of the post saying that he truly deserves it since he works very hard

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor, comedian and media personality Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto, has gotten many showering him with praises after a video of him flaunting his new car surfaced online.

Akrobeto. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In the video, Akrobeto was walking out of a supermarket when the cameras spotted him walking towards his car which was parked in front of the supermarket. The supermarket was similar to those mini supermarkets, which are often located inside filling stations.

Captioning the post, the handler for UTV Ghana wrote,

Mr. ‘Who Nose Tomorrow’ Akrobeto flaunts his new 2022 Toyota Venza whip in grand style.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video was sighted on the official Instagram account of UTV Ghana, the station where he hosts his popular show, 'The Real News With Akrobeto'.

The celebrated Kumawood actor was spotted wearing a red kaftan. He paired it with a pair of blue trousers.

Many congratulate Akrobeto on acquiring a new Toyota Venza

bigquammy:

Hard work pays

desneakertherapist_:

He's full of love aww ... anytime he opens his mouth I laugh eii

tynas_boutique_gh:

He deserves it. Congratulations Sir❤️

dj.nana.g:

So happy for this guy...he deserves a good life

priscillaawunyo:

the results of hard work

ghcelebshub_tv:

He’s old but very humble. His humility is beyond measures. ❤️❤️ Congrats!

biggles_korkor:

Lol... It's the way he said it

hawa_darling_:

Na oti ne hwene mu

tufsneakersgh:

Nice oneThis is not his first Venza, he loves that model.

bryhtmike:

That nose can smell money from any corner

3fosenyo:

Op3 Venza ruff

Hajia 4Reall Drops Sizzling Photos, Shows Off Interior Of Luxury Rolls-Royce

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian singer and socialite, Hajia 4Reall, has left many stunned by her ever-evolving beauty.

In a series of posts she shared on her officially verified Instagram page, she displayed her new look. She was spotted wearing a red lace frontal wig. The wig was held in a bun as a few strands were curled and hung effortlessly on both sides of her face.

Her new look has gotten many people admiring and showering her lovely messages and praises.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh