A video of Abigail's reaction as she watched her recent performance at Britain's Got Talent has surfaced online

The young dancer smiled from ear to ear as she watched her vibey performance alongside her dance partner Afronita

Many people who took to the comment section of the video commended Abigail for the strides she is making in her dancing career

Abigail Dromo, the dance partner of Afronita, has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after a video of her watching her recent performance at the Britain Got Talent popped up.

The video shared on the page @tv3_ghana showed the adorable moment. The season 14 winner of TV3's Talented Kidz reality show was slouched on a sofa with a laptop on her lap, watching the video of herself and Afronita exhibiting some dance moves.

Abigail watches her performance at Britain Got Talent Photo credit: @tv3_ghana/X

Source: Twitter

Initially, Abigail acted calm by smiling broadly when she saw the reaction of the judges, who were taken aback by how well she and Afronita danced with passion and energy.

Her calm demeanour, however, gave way to jubilation as she began to throw her hands as if she was dancing to the music.

The adorable video captioned “Things we love to see,” had over 90,000 views and 35 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Abigail

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on Abigail.

@EfyaFina commented:

She’s blessed

@GiggsTroyson added:

its funny how @Afronitaaa never mention who actually discovered her but rather saying.. she met her on the street

@Okyeman442 added;

She's so lovely with priceless smiles

@Nbayeboah stated:

She's a gifted dancer

Sam George celebrates Abigail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has celebrated Abigail's recent captivating performance at Britain's Got Talent.

The MP expressed joy over the young lady's achievement in a heartwarming message shared on X.

Abigail Dromo and her mentor, Afronita, formerly of the DWP dance group, have put Ghana's name on the map following their remarkable performance at Britain's Got Talent.

Sam George also thanked Afronitaa for her tremendous support and mentorship since they became a pair.

Source: YEN.com.gh