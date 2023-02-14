Ghanaian Catherine Kuupol Kuutor has been appointed the first female Metallurgical Manager overseeing its Tarkwa and Damang mines at Gold Fields Ghana

The elevation comes seven years after she became the first female Metallurgical Manager for only the Damang mine in 2017

Online users have widely applauded her recent rise in her industry, and many have congratulated her in the comments

A Ghanaian woman, Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, has become the first female Metallurgical Manager overseeing its Tarkwa and Damang mines at Gold Fields Ghana.

The trailblazer made history when the company made her the first female Metallurgical Manager for only the Damang mine in 2017.

Gold Fields celebrates Catherine Kuupol Kuutor

Kuutor's recent significant promotion has been celebrated in a Facebook post by the company.

Ghanaian Catherine Kuupol Kuutor is first female Metallurgical Manager at Gold Fields. Photo credit: Gold Fields Ghana (Facebook)/ Rakop Tanyakam/EyeEm.

''Congratulations, Lady Catherine! In 2017, Catherine Kuupol Kuutor made history when she became our first female Metallurgical Manager for our #Damang mine.

''Catherine has made history again with her appointment as the first female Metallurgical Manager with oversight of both the #Tarkwa and #Damang mines,'' the company shared.

Netizens were quick to shower her with congratulatory remarks in the comments section.

See her photo below:

Ghanaian woman is first female Metallurgical Manager at Gold Fields. Photo credit: Gold Fields Ghana.

How netizens celebrated Catherine Kuupol Kuutor

Shopna Morden commented:

Very proud of your achievement and wish one day you will be a GM of one of the great mines in West Africa in my lifetime! May God bless you!

Shine N'yenbe posted:

Congratulations Madam.

Augustine Maalimoah said:

Glory be to God, for his position is a blessing, and may the Lord continue to guide you in all your endeavours.

George Amankwah-Kumi posted:

Congratulations, my sister. You deserve it.

Apea Kwasi commented:

Congratulations Madam. Wishing you God’s guidance and success.

Joshua Bedjoe shared:

Congratulations ooo. More Blessings and Grace

Martin Segtub said:

So proud of you, Kate. Congratulations.

Adjorlolo Wonder commented:

Congratulations, Catherine . Best Wishes.

