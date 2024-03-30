Revered installation artist Ibrahim Mama has been awarded the prestigious Inaugural Sam Gilliam Award

The honour comes with a substantial $75,000 prize and an opportunity to be featured in a public programme at the Dia Art Foundation

Mahama highlighted his achievement on his socials and ignited excitement among his dedicated supporters and admirers

Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has won the Inaugural Sam Gilliam Award, accompanied by a $75,000 prize and a feature in a public programme at Dia this year.

Established last year by the Dia Art Foundation and the Sam Gilliam Foundation, the award seeks to preserve and honour the legacy of the late Sam Gilliam by giving out prizes annually through 2033.

Ibrahim Mahama wins Inaugural Sam Gilliam Award. Photo credit: ibrahimmahama3.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama was first introduced to Gilliam’s important work as a student by his mentor, Kąrî'kạchä Seid’ou.

A statement by the installation artist, who doubles as a sculptor and textile creative, said the most important aspect of his work and any community is to share their many gifts.

“Even if they are born out of precarity, for within that point do we expand freedom for all life forms,” Mahama said, according to The Art Newspaper.

Mahama highlights milestone online

Ibrahim Mahama creates works of varying tone and scale using recycled materials like textiles and discarded artefacts, ranging from wall-based pieces featuring colourful fabrics to large-scale installations commenting on colonialism and industry.

The artist took to his socials to make public the accomplishment, setting off excitement among his fervent supporters.

See his post below:

Netizens commend Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama’s recent accolade triggered jubilation among his fervent supporters and admirers.

