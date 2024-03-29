Keche Andrew of the music group Keche has penned a touching tribute to announce the death of his mum

The musician expressed profound grief over the demise of his mum as he described the deep bond they shared

His post on Instagram has triggered an outpouring of condolences in the comments section, where many offered support and sympathy

Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew has announced the passing of his mum in a heartfelt post on Instagram. He penned a touching tribute to mourn her death.

In the heartbreaking post seen by YEN.com.gh, the singer indicated that he had lost a great companion with whom he shares his life secrets.

expressed deep sorrow over the demise of his dear mum.

“You Broke Our Heart Mum, Trust Me You Have Broken Our Heart ….. You Made Me An Orphan Mum, Why ????, Who Do I Share My Secrets With ??? I’m In Pains Mama Glady’s…. I Miss You, I Really Love You,” the musician said in the post on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Read his post below:

Keche Andrews sparks condolences

Andrew of the music group Keche sparked a wave of sincere sorrow from fans who took to his comments section to commiserate with him—many extended condolences to the musician and his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh