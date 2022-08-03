Is David Bromstad married? Everything you need to know about his love life

David Reed Bromstad is an American designer and television personality. He won the debut season of HGTV Design Star in 2006. Since then, he has hosted several HGTV shows, including Color Splash, Beach Flip, and My Lottery Dream Home. The former Disney illustrator is also recognized for his numerous tattoos. The openly gay TV host has sparked many rumours regarding his dating life. Is David Bromstad married?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Designer/ TV personality Bromstad attends AOL Build Speaker Series at AOL Studios In New York on February 3, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: Getty Images

Who is David Bromstad married to? The TV host does not have a ring around his finger yet. Many people assume that he is married to his long-term beau, Jeffrey Glasko. Do you know what happened between the two?

David Bromstad's profile summary

Name David Reed Bromstad Nickname David Bromstad Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1973 Age 49 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cokato, Minnesota, US Current residence Orlando, Florida Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurement in inches 44-32-21 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Diane Marly Father Richard Harold David Siblings Dean Richard, Dynelle Renee, Dyonne Rachael Relationship status Single College Ringling College of Art and Design, Sarasota, Florida Profession Interior designer, TV personality Net worth $4 million Instagram @bromco

Is David Bromstad married?

No, the TV host is currently not married. However, he was in a long-term, high-profile relationship for over ten years with Jeffrey Glasko. The two had a healthy romantic relationship, but fans were shocked when their relationship came to a terrible end.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jeffrey Glasko was a policeman. He worked at the Miami Police Department and rose through the ranks until he became a SWAT team leader. While the lovebirds were together, Glasko was listed as the project manager and COO of David Bromstad LLC. It is unknown whether the former policeman still holds this position.

Designer/ TV personality Bromstad attends AOL Build Speaker Series at AOL Studios In New York on February 3, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: Getty Images

How did the two meet? American designer told South Florida Gay News in a 2012 interview that they met at a single’s party on Valentine’s day. The designer would harbour a crush for the law enforcer for years as no one had formally introduced them. They established a connection that led to a relationship.

David Bromstad and Jeffrey Glasko's breakup

Why did they break up if the two were so in love? The lovers reportedly called it quits in 2015 after a nasty legal battle. The cause of My Lottery Dream Home's couple split was reported to be David’s drinking and substance abuse issues. After the split, Glasko filed a lawsuit against his former beau.

In the legal papers, the former policeman claims that the designer left him financially and emotionally devastated and revealed that David was caught up in the dark world of substance abuse. However, the judge ruled against Jeffrey and dismissed his claims. When asked about the outcome of the lawsuit, David Bromstad said:

These salacious claims were made by a desperate person.

Does David Bromstad have a child? Although Bromstad and Glasko were together for almost a decade, they did not have kids.

Is David Bromstad in a relationship?

David attends Los Angeles Confidential Magazine and Mary J. Blige celebrates the GRAMMYS at Elevate Lounge with Ciroc Premium Ultra Vodka. Photo: Mike Windle

Source: Getty Images

Many fans have been wondering whether the star has his eyes on anyone else at the moment. The American designer has not been spotted with anyone else since the debacle with his ex. However, it is unclear whether this is because he has not met someone or the host has managed to keep his love life private.

Quick facts about David Bromstad

Who is David Bromstad? He is an American designer and television personality. How old is David Bromstad? He was born on 17 August 1973, which makes him 49 years old (as of 2022). How many tattoos does David Bromstad have? Although the exact number remains unknown, the host has numerous tattoos. What is David Bromstad known for? He won the debut season of HGTV Design Star in 2006. Since then, he has hosted many HGTV shows. Is David Bromstad gay? Yes, he is openly gay. The TV personality came out in 2013. Who is David Bromstad married to? The host is not married. However, he was previously in a long-term relationship with Jeffrey Glasko. Does David Bromstad have any kids? No, he does not have any children.

Is David Bromstad married? No, the celebrity TV show host is not married. The host, who came into the limelight when he finished top place in HGTV Design Star 2006, was previously in a relationship with Glasko. The two were together for a long time and fans assumed they were married. The designer has not been spotted with anyone else since then.

Do you know who Matthew Gray Gubler's wife is? Yen.com.gh recently published an article that has all you need to know about Matthew's dating life.

Matthew has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades and has come across different people. He is an embodiment of art as he is a painter, screenwriter, actor, film editor, director, and photographer, among other things.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh