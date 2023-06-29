Two of Ghana's top banks have been sanctioned by the central bank for breaching rules on interbank forex trading rules

Punitive sanctions have been taken against Fidelity Bank and First National Bank Ghana by the Bank of Ghana

Their forex trading licences have been revoked, and they are not permitted to do any forex transactions for 30 days

The central bank said in a statement that it hopes the punishment will deter participants in the forex market from breaching forex trading rules

The central bank has taken punitive action against Fidelity Bank and First National Bank Ghana for breaching the country's rules on forex trading.

The Bank of Ghana has, therefore, slapped with a combined penalty of 1,000 penalty points on each of their banks for their offences.

The central bank announced in a statement that the forex licences of the two banks have been temporarily suspended for 30 days.

The suspension starts from June 29, 2023, until July 28, 2023, the statement explained.

The central bank says it hopes the punishment would deter participants in the forex market, including banks, forex bureaus, forex brokers, and money transfer operators (MTOs), from breaching regulations and guidelines governing the forex market.

One of the rules Fidelity and First National is said to have broken is section 3.4 of the Ghana Interbank Forex Market Conduct.

It states as follows:

“Licensed Foreign Exchange Dealers (LFXDs) are required to update indicative quotes for buying and selling US dollars at regular intervals, on the Reuters and Bloomberg information systems."

