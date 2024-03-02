Who is Maria Taylor's husband? All about her relationships and marriages

The name Maria Taylor does not need an introduction in American sports journalism. She is widely known for being the sportscaster for NBC Sports. Maria has been in the limelight for decades, and due to her fame, many have been seeking to know who the sports analyst is married to. So, who is Maria Taylor's husband?

Maria Taylor and her husband pose for a photo on their wedding day (L), and Taylor poses at the NBC studio. Photo: @mariataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Maria Taylor is a well-known sports analyst and reporter from the United States. Her unique talent in the sports broadcasting industry has captivated millions of sports lovers worldwide. Many are interested in her marital status with her fame growing far and wide.

Profile summary

Full name Suzette Maria Taylor Nickname Maria Gender Female Date of birth 12 May 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Alpharetta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, GA, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilogram 66 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-53-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Steve Taylor Mother Suzette Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Jonathan Lee Hemphill Children 1 Profession Sports analyst, sports reporter Net worth $6 million Instagram @mariataylor Facebook @mariataylornbc

Who is Maria Taylor?

Maria is an American sports analyst and TV host. She was born Suzette Taylor on 12 May 1987 in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States. Her parents are Steve and Suzette Taylor. Her father is a former FBI agent.

The American celebrity grew up alongside her two siblings, Steve Taylor Jr. and Vanna. Steve is a high school coach in Georgia and a former football player. He played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Edmonton Eskimos as a quarterback.

Maria's prowess as a basketball and volleyball player during high school and college laid the foundation for her journey in sports journalism. She commenced her career in the sports industry in 2009, working for IMG College at the University of Georgia as a college sports analyst and journalist.

Top-five facts about Maria Taylor. Photo: @mariataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

She has worked as a reporter and host for media outlets such as ESPN and SEC Network. The American sports journalist is a sports analyst and host for the NBC Sports Network. Additionally, she has covered college football, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Football League (NFL).

Who is Maria Taylor's husband?

Does Maria Taylor have a husband? Yes, she has been married to Jonathan Lee Hemphill since 2021. Lee is an art dealer and businessman from the United Kingdom. Maria Taylor of NBC Sports' husband, Lee, is the co-founder and president of Paddle, an online auction platform for art and luxury goods.

Additionally, Lee is the founder and CEO of Squared Circles, a creative agency that works with artists and brands. The lovebirds have known each other since their high school days.

It is unclear when the prominent sportscaster and Lee began dating. However, they exchanged marriage vows on 12 February 2021. Maria and the British art dealer have kept their marriage life private.

Is Maria Taylor still married to Rodney Blackstock?

Taylor and Rodney are no longer married. They pair divorced in 2021 after two years of marriage. Maria's first husband, Rodney, is currently an Agency owner at COUNTRY Financial, Atlanta Metropolitan Area. He is a former owner and professional agent of The Auto Club Group Buckhead, Georgia.

Drawn by their passion for basketball, the ex-couple first met in 2014 at a Charlotte Hornets game in North Carolina. They soon began dating. The two had planned to marry in June 2016, but Taylor and Rodney called off their engagement.

The pair reunited three years later and eventually tied the knot on 5 May 2019 at the oceanfront Hilton Sandestin in Destin, Florida. However, their marriage was short-lived, as they parted ways in 2021 for unknown reasons.

Maria Taylor's children

The NBC Sports sportscaster shares her only child, Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill, with her husband, Jonathan Lee. Roman was born on 24 December 2023. Maria recently uploaded a cute video on her Instagram account while bonding with her son.

What is Maria Taylor's salary?

According to PicoD and Zacjohnson, her salary as a sportscaster for NBC Sports is alleged to be $5 million annually. An average sportscaster for the news broadcasting network earns around $66.9 thousand. She previously earned an average salary of about $1 million while working at ESPN.

How tall is Maria Taylor?

The TV personality is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres). She weighs around 166 pounds (66 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-24-36 inches (91-53-91 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Maria Taylor? She is an American sports analyst and reporter. She currently works as NBC Sport's sportscaster. How old is Maria Taylor? She is 36 years old as of 2024, having been born on 12 May 1987. Who are Maria Taylor's parents? Her parents are Steve Taylor and Suzette. How long were Maria Taylor and Rodney Blackstock married? They were married for about two years. They walked down the aisle on 5 May 2019 and ended their marriage in 2021. Who is Maria Taylor married to now? She is currently married to Jonathan Lee Hemphill. Jonathan is a British businessman and art dealer. They married in February 2021. Does Mary Taylor have children? Yes, she has one child, Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill.

Jonathan Lee Hemphill has been Maria Taylor's husband since February 2021. Lee is a British businessman and art dealer. They have a son, Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill. Previously, Maria was married to Rodney Blackstock. The former lovebirds were married between May 2019 and 2021.

