Menzgold releases names, account numbers of customers to be fully paid

Menzgold has published the fill names and account numbers of its clients eligible for payments between December 20 this year June next year

The defunct deposit-taking company says their decision is premised on a recent correspondence with the authorities of the police service

Menzgold got its license revoked by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after revelations the company was running a Ponzi scheme

Defunct deposit taking institution, Menzgold, has announced the list of “eligible customers” to receive payment of their locked up funds from the 20th of December, 2021 to 30th, June 2022.

In a statement cited by YEN.com.gh and signed by the leadership of the defunct company, Menzgold revealed that payments will be made into the bank accounts of all 181 “eligible customers” whose full names have been published in a press statement.

“Vetting of all the claims supporting documents received is still very much in progress, shortly after we’re able to successfully complete this very meticulous, systematic and very important exercise, we shall proceed to publicize all the tallies compiled as indicated in our 7th October, 2021 publication prior,” excerpts of the statement revealed.

Source: Yen