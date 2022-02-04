Environmental sustainability company, McKingtorch Africa, has unveiled its first bus shelter made from plastic waste

Ghana-based environmental sustainability company, McKingtorch Africa, has commissioned the country's first solar-powered bus shelter made from recycled and upcycled plastic waste.

The Bus Shelter Proof-of-Concept project is the country's first and possibly the first on the continent.

McKingtorch Africa unveiled the first bus shelter of the programme at Dzorwulu in Accra on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Mckingtorch Africa Unveils Ghana's First-Ever Solar-Powered Bus Shelter Made from Plastic Waste. Photo credit: Mckingtorch Africa

Materials for installation

The installation consisted of recycled plastic waste beams, discarded Chale Wote (flip flops) collected from the Sakumono Might Beach in Accra, used car tires, used gallons and plastic waste bottle covers, and burnt clay bricks.

The solar-powered bus shelter also has 3D-printed parts and two clocks to help the public keep up with time.

Aim of the project

With the Bus Shelter Proof-of-Concept initiative, McKingtorch Africa aims to explore the use of plastic beams innovation as a viable alternative for wood and other construction materials.

The project's specific objectives are to design, fabricate, and install a sustainable public space structure that people can experience, promote public-private partnerships in pursuing sustainable plastic waste recycling innovation programmes, among others.

Founder of McKingtorch Africa

Ghanaian creative and social entrepreneur Makafui Awuku is the genius creative behind McKingtorch Africa.

The young Ghanaian creative and his team at McKingtorch Africa have successfully developed beautiful sandals from plastic waste, otherwise known as pure water bags.

The team turns shredded LDPE and HDPE plastic waste into leather-like materials and then into art.

McKingtorch Africa found innovative ways to make use of pure water bags that have littered Ghana's capital city Accra.

