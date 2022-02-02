Ghanaian business titan Dr Osei Kwame Despite has donated cash, food, and electronic items to people in his hometown

The money and items are to be distributed to widows and orphans in Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region

Dr Osei Kwame Despite embarked on the kind gesture as part of activities to commemorate his 60th birthday

Business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has made a huge donation to residents of his hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region on his 60th birthday.

The Ghanaian media colossus, who is famed for his philanthropic gestures, is commemorating his 60th birthday today, February 2, 2022.

In celebration of the milestone, Despite visited his hometown, where he gifted GHc100,000 to the community.

Other donated items

Aside from the huge amount, the CEO and founder of Despite Group also presented items, including television sets, standing fans, clothes, bags of rice, cooking oil, burners, blenders, among others.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the items are to be shared among widows and orphans in Wiamoase.

Heartwarming visuals of the benevolent deed have been uploaded on social media.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian millionaire gifted two duplex houses built in his hometown in the Ashanti Region to his sisters, Maame B and Sister Mary.

He arrived in an expensive vintage car at the airport before jetting off. He flew from Accra to the Ashanti Region with his East Legon Executive Fitness Club, sporting white shirts.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite has made similar donations in the past, including police stations, hospital wards, among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh