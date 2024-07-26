A video of a Ghanaian woman based abroad sharing her most profound regret has surfaced on social media

She stated in the video, which has gone viral that her deepest regret is building a 10-bedroom house in Ghana

Netizens who saw the post were divided and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman living abroad has expressed deep regret over her decision to construct a 10-bedroom house in Ghana.

In an emotional online video, she described the move as a costly mistake. Initially motivated by the belief that building a large house in your home country would be a wise investment, she harboured intentions to build her dream house in Ghana.

However, she explained that her expectations had not been met.

"People make the mistake of building huge houses that can’t be let out because it was designed for single family occupancy," she said.

Giving further details, the Ghanaian woman revealed that she invested all her savings into building the house, hoping it would provide a sense of security and stability. However, due to her unresolved immigration status abroad, she has been unable to travel frequently to oversee the property's upkeep.

According to her, the house now stands abandoned, with no one to stay in it and has become overgrown with weeds. Another issue she raised was the high cost of maintaining such a structure.

Thus, she advised her fellow Ghanaians living abroad not to follow her example if they did not have their papers abroad.

Netizens divided over lady living abroad's statement

The lady's story has sparked a conversation on social media. Many advised the lady on how she can make good use of the building.

@megabuck$ wrote:

"Not useless but rather rent it to multiple people."

@Sparkling wrote:

"Pls my husband Aunte took him to uk and demanding 5 billion as a pay back pls isnt too much."

@Otengawuah wrote:

"Like seriously you regret building a house in Ghana herrrrrr."

@jb wrote:

"Not useless just turn it into commercial and earn money out."

