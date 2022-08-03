As part of Ghana's Agenda 111 initiative, architecture firm Adjaye Associates has developed designs for over 100 hospitals located across the country

The Agenda 111 project by the Ghana government aims to develop and renovate 111 health institutions that will cost the government $1.76 billion

The architecture firm headed by British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye will design the 111 hospitals that will be constructed as part of a revamp of the nation's healthcare system

Sir David Adjaye has been in the news lately for his involvement in constructing the controversial National Cathedral project. However, he is not all bad as many project him to be. His architecture company, Adjaye Associates, is at the heart of constructing 111 hospitals across Ghana that will revitalize the healthcare system in the country.

Hospitals designed by Adjaye Associates. Photo credit: Adjaye Associates

Source: UGC

The company has unveiled over 100 designs of the hospitals set to be constructed around Ghana. Adjaye Associates asserted that the District Hospitals offer a chance to change Ghana's healthcare system by creating unmatched access to healthcare facilities across the nation.

A look at one of the designs. Photo credit: Adjaye Associates

Source: UGC

The firm further added that:

The design idea merges 21st-century technology with a contextual and holistic approach necessary to the delivery of state-of-the-art healthcare and is guided by the desire to establish a next-generation hospital experience.

The 101 hospital designs, revealed by Adjaye Associates under the Agenda 111 initiative, will comprise a series of single-storey blocks of 8,500 square meter amenities within a walled campus.

Each hospital will boast an Accident & Emergency centre, surgery, pediatric, maternity, isolation, and surgical wards.

The hospital blocks will be divided by pathways. Photo credit: Adjaye Associates

Source: UGC

The facilities will also have a mortuary, doctor houses, laundry services, an energy centre, restaurants, and stores, in addition to the basic healthcare functions.

Security and entry blocks will be in the front of the structures, followed by primary healthcare services, and wards will be at the back.

The hospitals will be surrounded by greenery. Photo credit: Adjaye Associates

Source: UGC

The surgery, A&E, and other areas will have gabled roofs, while the patient ward blocks will have butterfly roofs to bring in a lot of natural light.

Source: YEN.com.gh