The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisations has said the NCA will assist Ghanaians living abroad to acquire the Ghana Card

This follows complaints that some Ghanaians have not registered their SIMs because they have been unable to acquire the Ghana Card

The government extended the SIM registration exercise for a second time to September 1, 2022 after a July 31 deadline failed

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisations has promised to give special assistance to Ghanaians living abroad to enable them acquire the Ghana Card.

The government has set a September 1, 2022 deadline for the people living in Ghana to link their Ghana Card, a new national ID.

After the deadline, those who did not link their national ID with their numbers would not be able to make voice or data calls.

The deadline for exercise was extended from March 31, 2022 to July 31, 2022, after it had run from October 1, last year.

However, some Ghanaians especially those living outside the country have not been able to register their SIMs because of their inability to acquire their Ghana Cards.

In a press statement, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisations Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said while the deadline remains in force, the National Communications Authority (NCA) would fast track the process for Ghanaians living outside Ghana.

"Ghanaians on official assignment outside the country or students on scholarships who would not be able to also acquire the Ghana card due to reasons beyond their control before the end December 2022, should contact the National Communications Authority (NCA) for special assistance.

"Special provision has already been made for Members of the Diplomatic Corps in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and regional Integration and they have been notified," the statement quoted the minister.

Urusla Owusu Says SIM Registration App to help solve issues of long queues

Meanwhile, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also disclosed that a self-service SIM Registration App would be ready for commercial launch on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The app forms part of efforts to deal with some challenges associated with the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.

According to the Communications Minister, the app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes without having to cue in any network provider's office, adding that, it would be available for download on both android and IOS this week with subject to a five-cedi surcharge.

