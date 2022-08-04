Prof Ransford Gyampo has expressed worry about what he says is a deliberate decision by Ghana's political leaders to commit to national development

The senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon said the NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra is a good example of the politicians trying to pillage the country

He has advised government appointees to stay true to the tenets of public leadership and leave a lasting legacy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said the wickedness of Ghana's political leaders is to blame for the myriad of problems the country is facing.

Prof Ransford Gyampo (L) and President Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @ProfRansfordGgyampo

Source: Facebook

Prof Gyampo took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to rant about what to him was a lack of committed leaders to run the country's affairs.

"The problem in Ghana is wicked leadership," he stated.

He said Ghana's political elites know and see how other countries have developed. However, they have decided to hide behind public ignorance to do nothing for Ghanaians.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"There was a lot of hope as evidenced in the outcome of the 2016 elections. But there appears to be hopelessness now, with virtually every appointee preparing to survive after possible exit, while still nursing some infinitesimal hope of keeping on," he posted on Facebook.

Citing he cited the "Break the 8" mantra by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as an example of how government appointtees seem bent on piling wealth before 2024, when the tenure of the current government ends.

"Publicly, a few paint an impression that a certain EIGHT is gonna be broken but in reality they are focused more on 'packing' rather than governing in a manner that sacrifices the quest for legacy in governance.

"It’s not about breaking any EIGHT; and it’s not about packing for a possible exit. It’s about governing well and effectively discharging tasks reposed for the benefit of posterity," he said.

He admonished politicians and the political elite in Ghana to be selfless leaders and leave a legacy.

His views have gotten many talking in the comments section of the Facebook post.

Many people agreed with him.

NPP's 'Break The 8' Mantra is about rigging 2024 election

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that law professor, Raymond Atuguba, has said the 'Break The 8' mantra of the governing NPP is a grand plan to rig the 2024 general elections.

Delivering a lecture on the theme "Ghana at Crossroads" at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale in the Northern Region, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law said the popular slogan of the governing party was a sinister plan to hold on to power at all cost.

The law professor said the NPP intends to hold on to power by setting up parallel security forces, some forcefully integrated into some regular forces, and use them for all violence.

"…culminating, some have argued, in their deployment for Election 2024, against the backdrop of real or orchestrated evidence of terrorism and violent extremism, for the purpose of restricting freedoms, terrorising the opposition and robbing the election," he said.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh