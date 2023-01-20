Stephen Boakye, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy, has built a prototype purification system to help households to purify water with basic materials

A 15-year-old Ghanaian boy, Stephen Boakye, has developed a prototype purification system to help households to purify water using basic materials.

The teenager is one of the ambassadors for the Ghana Science and Tech Explorer Challenge Prize (GSTEP), which aims to equip junior high school students with practical STEM skills to solve societal problems.

Stephen Boakye explains why he built the water purifier

Speaking to JoyNews, Boakye said the lack of potable water for residents in his village in the Ashanti Region of Ghana inspired him to build the prototype purification system.

Ghanaian teenager Stephen Boakye and his prototype water purification system. Photo credit: JoyNews.

Source: UGC

He explained that he had observed that his people rely on dirty water for domestic use and share the same water with cattle without treatment, which is the cause of an increase in waterborne diseases.

''The problem I identified in the community is the outbreak of disease as a result of unclean water. They drink water with animals,'' he said.

Boakye developed his water purifier to remove dirt and pollutants from the water. The genius explained how to use his prototype purification system for clean water.

Watch the footage below:

