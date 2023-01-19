The invitation of the Ghana government to African-Americans in the diaspora to visit Ghana has been a huge success which has benefited the nation

The frequent visits of these African-Americans have led to the construction of some laudable projects which became the talk of the town

Many have hailed these projects and have embarked on large-scale campaigns through music festivals and others to attract more diasporans to visit the country

In 2019, the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo made a call for diasporans to visit and invest in Ghana through the Year Of Return initiative. The campaign led to various investment opportunities and construction projects being established in the country. YEN.com.gh mentions three well-known African-American celebrities who have established massive projects in Ghana.

Michael Blackson builds a school for poor kids

Michael Blackson builds an ultramodern school in his hometown. Photo credit: @DrUn_Gh and Pop Sugar

Popular Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, became the talk of the town when he built a school in Agona Nsaba for less-privileged kids. The good-hearted comic stated in a speech that he had a difficult upbringing, was unable to acquire a proper education in Ghana and had to leave the country to hustle.

He expressed his gratitude for the community's support of his life and accomplishments, he said that he wanted to give back to it by building the ultramodern school in his hometown. He added that the school is tuition-free for all the kids.

Vic Mensa brings borehole projects to three Ghanaian villages

Vic Mensa constructs boreholes for villages in Ghana. Photo credit: TMZ and www.nme.com

Ghanaian-American rapper Vic Mensa is spearheading the initiative of providing potable water for three villages in Ghana by constructing boreholes for them. Vic claims that after witnessing the harsh living circumstances of the locals, he teamed up with his Ghanaian father to start the borehole project.

He explained to the popular Hip Hop blog TMZ that :

We’re building three boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first is the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built.

The rapper added that the other places include their village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe, and then Effiduase, a neighbouring settlement.

Lil Jon funds the construction of two schools in Ghana

Lil Jon funds the construction of two schools in Ghana. Photo credit: liljon and Global Citizen

In 2017, American rapper Lil Jon collaborated with the charity group Pencils of Promise to finance the building of the Abomayaw D.A. Kindergarten in Ghana. The charity group asserted that the school will benefit more than 600 kids, including the 75 local students who were previously enrolled in sheds which were used as classrooms. Lil Jon has donated about $70,000 towards the construction of two schools in Ghana.

