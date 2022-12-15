The Ghana Science and Technology Explorer Prize (GSTEP) project intends to promote STEM education

Team GasMatt, one of the groups that participated in the recent GSTEP project, converted waste plastic into fuel

The leader of the team has disclosed that they designed ''a prototype on a plastic pyrolysis plant'' to bring their idea to life

A team of young talents converted waste plastic into fuel for the Ghana Science and Technology Explorer Prize (GSTEP) project intended to promote STEM education.

GasMatt team brings their idea to life

The project, which targets junior high school students, provides an opportunity for youngsters, mostly in groups, to use their creativity to tackle social problems.

Team GasMatt, brought to life the innovative idea of converting plastic into fuel, JoyNews reported.

How GasMatt team converted waste plastic into fuel

Speaking about their innovation, the leader of GasMatt disclosed that they designed ''a prototype on a plastic pyrolysis plant that converts waste plastic into fuel''.

The team leader said their innovation is part of efforts to address plastic pollution in the country.

''If we can do this, we put plastic waste to good use, and we have a clean environment,'' the team leader added, according to JoyNews.

