TECNO CAMON 20 Series wins MUSE Design Awards 2023 Gold

The new CAMON 20 Series will be launched on 8th May 2023 in Ghana with a unique three-dimensional deconstructionist design that the judges of MUSE Design Awards 2023 unanimously commended.

TECNO’s soon-to-be unveiled CAMON 20 Series on the Ghanaian market picked up the prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 as a Gold winner in the Product Design of Telecommunications category. TECNO’s CAMON 20 Series embodies a groundbreaking stylish design thanks to its industry-first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design. This win further illustrates TECNO's commitment to product design innovation and continues to gain recognition from well-established international authorities.

MUSE Design Awards 2023 Gold Winner TECNO CAMON 20 Series

Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards is among the most influential international awards in the global design industry. It is known for its rigorous judging system and high-standard criteria. The award focuses on exploring artistic beauty and design innovation to foster "design muses" and promote global innovation and design excellence with expert judges from creative and design-led disciplines across the globe.

IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt said,

“We celebrate good design in all forms and TECNO CAMON 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award.”

TECNO fused the aesthetic concepts of top fashion brands and pioneering designers to create its unique CAMON PUZZLE design. TECNO has engraved a three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin while integrating sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic into the construction of the device’s back cover.

TECNO challenges the traditional smartphone design language with the combination of advanced materials and bold design philosophy with their latest CAMON 20 series for users to make a stylish statement. Despite the amazing visual aesthetics of the TECNO CAMON 20 series, the user experience is also impeccable with the introduction of the newest material technology, “Magic Skin” which brings out the best of deconstructionist design, creating an incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that is fingerprint proof.

With its unique appearance and high-quality material standard, the CAMON 20 series is surely a trailblazer by industry design standards, with high commendation from the MUSE jury that highlights TECNO as a pioneer in smartphone design.

Below is a video of the MUSE Design Awards 2023 Gold Winner.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies.

Today, TECNO has developed into a recognised leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products.

Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

