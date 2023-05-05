TECNO Debuts New “Magic Skin” - A Waterproof, Stain & Abrasion Resistant Material Technology for Its Smartphones

TECNO is the first brand to launch"Magic Skin" in Africa, which is one of the newest and innovative materials on smartphone design across the smartphone industry.

As part of TECNO’s commitment to innovating and improving the design of products through consumer insights, aesthetic preferences and functional demands, TECNO has introduced “Magic Skin” in 2023, a unique blend of polymers and micro-particles that creates a skin-friendly, stylish design, and easy-to-clean coating and offers a premium texture and unparalleled functional benefits that caters to the demands of consumers. TECNO’s “Magic Skin” boasts of a sleek and delicate texture, a softer touch, an amazing color effect with vivid colors and vibrant patterns as well as a meticulously tailored “Magic Skin” design that is suited to give a distinctive positioning and unique style to each product line.

With its latest breakthrough on material innovation in smartphone design - the “Magic Skin” introduces a brand-new material technology which is sure to deliver a skin-friendly, stylish, and easy-to-clean advantage. This new “Magic Skin” material will be integrated into latest CAMON, SPARK and POP series, ensuring that consumers stay abreast with the latest modern trends in smartphone design innovations.

The benefits of “Magic Skin” extends beyond its aesthetic and visual appeal. The material is not only waterproof, but also resistant to abrasion, and can maintain its stability in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C due to the dense molecular structure which also makes the material resistant to stains and spills as well as protection against UV light exposure. It is perfect for everyday use, whether you spill coffee or wine on your smartphone, with the new “Magic Skin” material technology by TECNO, you can effortlessly wipe it clean without leaving any residual marks or stains. The “Magic Skin” has also been engineered to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone while maintaining durability and practicality, creating a more seamless integration and a comfortable grip.

By introducing “Magic Skin” to its product line, TECNO has achieved yet another milestones on their journey towards materials and design innovation by pushing the boundaries and creating new possibilities for the future. With ‘Stop at Nothing’ ingrained in their philosophy, TECNO has successfully delivered products that showcases what’s possible with design and aesthetics.

Their commitment to the mantra of “Don’t Stop Creating” has also served as a driving force behind their continuous efforts with the introduction of the latest “Magic Skin”.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies.

Today, TECNO has developed into a recognised leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products.

Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

