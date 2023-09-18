Ashesi University Alumnus Nii-Lon Musk Builds Prototype Vehicle With Motorised Surfboard Functions
- Nii-Lon Musk, a former Ashesi University learner, has designed and built a prototype vehicle with similar motorised surfboard functions
- Dubbed Afrosurfer, the impressive prototype car can transport a single passenger over short distances
- The young innovator has released visuals of his work on Twitter along with a caption, which drew diverse responses
Ghanaian engineer and innovator Nii-Lon Musk, born Nii Amartei Amarteifio, has built a prototype vehicle with motorised surfboard functions that can transport a single person over short distances.
The Ashesi University alumnus posted impressive visuals of his work called Afrosurfer on his Twitter platform.
Nii-Lon Musk takes a drive
The young innovator could be seen moving around on the Afrosurfer in the compound of a house, where he was captured on tape.
Accompanying the visuals in which he proudly shows off his creative work online, he wrote:
"I started this project earlier this year, and here's an update. It's a vehicle prototype that operates like a motorised surfboard (I call it 'afrosurfer', and I'm open to name suggestions). It's designed to transport a single passenger over short distances and is proudly made in Ghana," he said.
Per Surfertoday, electric surfboards, which work via a motor impeller that uses jet propulsion to move the board forward through the water, are specially designed boards powered by lithium-ion batteries that allow riders to glide across any water body at high speeds.
The visuals of Nii-Lon Musk's Afrosurfer had garnered over 172,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments at the time of this publication.
Ghanaians react to Nii-Lon Musk's innovation
While some commenters reached out to heap praises on the young man for making Ghana proud, others offered suggestions to improve his work.
@Michael_NiiAshi commented:
Very impressive; work at it, and I suggest you look at the name again.
@keleccini said:
Hook this up with a Nintendo Wii-style wand or embed the controls in hand gloves, a smaller but equally powerful motor, and it will be a game changer.
@nTRAPPreneur replied:
True, ideally, it would be electric, but since I already had this engine lying in the workshop, I just used it. The next version may be electric. Gloves with cables are cool until you suddenly need to let go. Maybe wireless gloves.
@Oseikojoo suggested:
Let's make a car.
@nTRAPPreneur replied:
Okay dm.
@meo_joule commented:
Drop the afro tag. Give it a catchy name like Speedy or Airwheels, something a kid down the road can pronounce without thinking about it. You might be on to something if you fly to China for parts.
@Mefya4 asked:
Single passenger, you add another unit for the driver?
@nTRAPPreneur replied:
Single-occupant vehicle, so just the driver (or surfer in this case).
KNUST Mechanical Engineering students build MAC 4 electric vehicle
In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) final-year students designed and built a MAC 4 electric vehicle.
The mechanical engineering learners defended their project to enable them to complete their studies at the Kumas-based Ghanaian establishment on Tuesday, August 29.
