100+ sad and emotional broken heart messages for boyfriend and girlfriend

Breakups are not easy. There is never a right time or moment to initiate a breakup or be on the receiving end of it. However, the feeling of heartbreak is something that everyone from all walks of life goes through. Although they are difficult to bear, they can often be transformative and lead to growth with the right broken heart messages.

When you fall in love, you form a connection that brings happiness and excitement to your life. But, occasionally, you may also experience sadness, anger, and frustration. When this love bond breaks, the pain is so intense that it feels almost palpable. But, all you need is broken heart messages as they allow you to mourn the loss of love, so you heal faster and get ready to start afresh.

Broken heart messages

Sometimes, the best way to get through heartbreak is by doing exactly that—going through it. Allowing yourself to feel everything you're feeling without trying to hold back can begin the process of healing. Here is a list of sad and emotional broken heart messages for boyfriend and girlfriend.

Emotional broken heart messages

Heartbreaks are terrible, and there's no better way to put it. Even though some people downplay the severity of what it feels like to get heartbroken, it is a genuine pain—both physically and mentally. So, how do you write a broken heart message? Here are some of the best ways to do it.

Our greatest joy and our greatest pain come in our relationships with others.

When your heart is broken, your boats are burned; nothing matters anymore. It is the end of happiness and the beginning of peace.

When you think you’re first falling in love, then you realize you're falling out of love.

Perhaps a great love is never returned. Yet, had it been given warmth and shelter by its counterpart in the other, perhaps it would have been hindered from ever growing to maturity!

Part of me aches at the thought of her being so close yet so untouchable.

I cannot eat or drink; the pleasures of youth and love are fled away: there was a good time once, but now that is gone, and life is no longer life.

Falling out of love is very enlightening. For a short while, you see the world with new eyes.

I will wait for you till the day I can forget you or until you realize you cannot forget me.

Loving you was like going to war; I never came back the same.

Some think holding on makes you strong, but sometimes it is letting go.

Why did I always end up loving the person who hurt me the most? Why was love so cruel?

I wish I could give you my pain just for one moment to understand how much you hurt me.

You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.

You can close your eyes to things you don’t want to see, but you can’t close your heart to things you don’t want to feel.

I was born when you kissed me. I died when you left me. I lived a few weeks while you loved me.

To the world, you may be one person, but to one person, you are the world.

Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited fondness.

Never has it been that love knows not its depth until the hour of separation.

You ruin your love because you don’t think you deserve anything good.

The worst feeling in the world is knowing you’ve done everything you can to show someone you love them, and yet they still choose someone else over you.

This is what it felt like to have a broken heart. It felt less like a cracking down the middle and more like she had swallowed it whole, and it sat bruised and bleeding in the pit of her stomach.

I think you are wrong to want a heart. It makes most people unhappy. If you only knew it, you are in luck not to have a heart.

I never dreamed that I’d love somebody like you, and I never dreamed that I’d lose somebody like you.

You are never so defenceless against suffering as when you love, never so helplessly unhappy as when you have lost your loved object or its love.

True hearts have eyes and ears, no tongues to speak; they hear and see, and sigh, and then they break.

Most things break, including hearts. Life lessons amount not to wisdom but to scar tissue and callus.

So it's true when all is said and done; grief is the price you pay for adoration.

It’s so hard to forget pain, but it’s even harder to remember sweetness. You have no scar to show for happiness. You learn so little from peace.

Love does not begin and end the way you seem to think it does. Love is a battle; it is a war; it is a growing up.

The girl behind the scrawled letters, I adored you from the moment I read them. I treasure you still.

Love is an untamed force. When you try to control it, it destroys you. When you try to imprison it, it enslaves you. When you try to understand it, it leaves you feeling lost and confused.

Then his heart, now broken into a thousand pieces, slowly began to turn to ice.

Long after I have given up, my heart still searches for you without my permission.

Everybody said, Follow your heart. So I did; it got broken.

Sometimes a little heartbreak is a lesson, and the best thing to do is learn the lesson.

You left with my soul in your fists and my heart in your teeth, and I don’t want either of them back.

I guess that's what saying good-bye is always like — like jumping off an edge. The worst part is choosing to do it. Once you're in the air, there's nothing you can do but let go.

There is one pain I often feel, which you will never know. The absence of you causes it.

The greatest tragedy of life is not that men perish but that they cease to love.

Since I can't be with you right now, I will have to be content just dreaming about when you will be together again.

It's funny how you feel so much, but you cannot say a word. You are screaming inside, but you can't be heard.

This time I wouldn't forget him because I couldn't ever forgive him — for breaking my heart twice.

Sometimes you need to run away to see who will come after you.

He acted like our kiss had broken him, and his reaction broke me.

When you lose someone, and it still hurts, that's when you know the love was real.

I don’t think anyone can give you advice when you’ve got a broken heart.

Saying his name stabbed my heart like someone had ripped through my carefully stitched up world and exposed the infected, pulsing red tissue that I thought was healing.

Broken heart status messages

One of the heaviest things to carry together is a broken heart. The excruciating pain, the falling of your dreams and the humiliation of rejection are unbearable. Unfortunately, you cannot do anything about heartbreaks except learn to move on. Here is a list of the best relationship heartbroken messages for a boyfriend that will come in handy during such moments.

As the light intensifies, so does my misery, and I wonder how it is possible to hurt so much when nothing is wrong.

Love is unconditional. Relationships are not.

Just because you can’t be together doesn’t mean I don’t love you.

Your absence has gone through me. Like thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its colour.

You gave me wings to fly, then took away my sky.

The more I know of the world, the more I am convinced that I shall never see a man whom I can love.

Love is the hardest habit to break and the most difficult to satisfy.

I’m not crying because of you; you’re not worth it. I’m crying because my delusion of who you were was shattered by the truth of who you are.

The worst feeling is to be ignored once, then twice, then again and again by someone you consider precious.

Don't cry when the sun is gone because the tears won't let you see the stars.

How could an Angel break my heart? Why didn’t he catch my falling star? I wish I didn’t wish so hard. Maybe I wished our love apart.

This is a good sign, having a broken heart. It means you have tried for something.

I know my heart will never be the same. But I’m telling myself I’ll be okay.

The only thing a boyfriend was good for was a shattered heart.

I asked her if she believed in love, and she smiled and said it was her most elaborate method of self-harm.

I’m not supposed to miss you; I'm not supposed to care.

I wish to drown in my pain, alone, just like a moth dancing to its death in the flame!

Well, you can't have heartbreak without love, Dan pointed out. So if your heart was broken, then at least you know you loved him.

One day, you're going to remember me and how much I loved you, then you're going to hate yourself for letting me go.

Has someone made you heartbroken? But, then, why are you still thinking of him?

Please don't build a wall around your suffering, or it may devour you from the inside.

Love is never supposed to hurt. On the contrary, love is supposed to heal, to be your haven from misery, to make living worthwhile.

Be with me always- take any form- drive me mad! Only do not leave me in this abyss, where I cannot find you!

Another person will not hurt you without your cooperation; you are hurt the moment you believe yourself to be.

Dear Lover, you are the only man, who never hurt me, but broke my heart.

He does something to me, that boy. It’s his only detriment. He steps on my heart. He makes me cry.

In the end, you discover that to love and let go can be the same thing.

Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.

I never wanted but your heart — that gone, you have nothing more to give.

It's effortless to get a boy to leave the room. But, unfortunately, it's much harder to get him to leave your thoughts.

Waiting is painful. Forgetting is painful. But not knowing which to do is the worst kind of suffering.

The walls you build around you keep sadness out and keep out the joy.

There is a time for departure, even when there's no particular place to go.

Tears come from the heart and not from the brain.

It’s sad when someone you know becomes someone you knew.

Sadness flies away on the wings of time.

Love without return is like a question without an answer.

Just let me keep the last piece of my heart before you tear it all apart.

The clouds wept when my heart sang a song of sorrow.

Lips that taste of tears, they say, are the best for kissing.

Almost nobody gets out of love alive.

There are a million ways to lose someone you love.

He is not a lover who does not love forever.

You flew off with the wings of my heart and left me flightless.

It's incredible how someone can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces.

Unrequited love does not die; it’s only beaten down to a secret place where it hides, curled and wounded.

Breathing is hard. When you cry so much, it makes you realize that breathing is hard.

A broken heart will turn into a stronger one within hope.

The pleasure of love lasts but a moment, but the pain of love lasts a lifetime.

Common broken heart quotes

When the person you love quits the relationship, it smashes all your love, beliefs, and heart. You face difficulty digesting how someone could have taken your love for granted. So, what do you say when your heart is broken? Here are deep heart pain quotes to make you feel better.

Nothing helps a broken heart like having someone wonderful give you theirs.

It will never rain roses, so you must plant more roses when you want to have more roses.

I won’t ever leave you, even though you’re always leaving me.

Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake you awake and help you see you are worth so much more than you were settling for.

For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, ‘It might have been.’

A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along.

The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten.

I’d rather have a broken arm than a broken heart.

You meet everyone twice in this life, when they come and when they go.

Until this moment, I had not realized that someone could break your heart twice, along the very same fault lines.

Hearts will never be made practical until they are made unbreakable.

When your heart is broken, you plant seeds in the cracks and pray for rain.

Nothing is worse than when someone who's supposed to love you leaves.

Doctoring her seemed as absurd as putting together the pieces of a broken vase. Her heart was broken. Why would they try to cure her with pills and powders?

The heart was made to be broken.

Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if you died when they did, but you don’t.

I have not broken your heart – you have broken it, and in breaking it, you have broken mine.

There are many ways of breaking a heart. Stories were full of hearts broken by love, but what broke a heart was taking away its dream — whatever that dream might be.

I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart.

Heartbreak is funny to everyone but the heartbroken.

Stab the body, and it heals but injure the heart, and the wound lasts a lifetime.

It isn’t enough for your heart to break because everybody’s heart is broken now.

Hearts are breakable. Even when you heal, you’re never what you were before.

There is a big difference between having your heart broken and being the one responsible for a broken heart. I was twelve years old and had already experienced both.

I'd rather love a million times and have my heart broken every time than hold a permanently empty heart forever.

If you must part forever, Give me but one kind word to think upon, and please myself with, while my heart’s breaking.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Love is the hardest drug to quit, but it is even harder when taken away.

Some things a heart won’t listen to, I’m still holding out for you.

Oh, but even if I fall in love again with someone new, it could never be the way I loved you.

You know you truly love someone when you don’t hate them for breaking your heart.

Living without you makes my heart ache; I don’t know what to do to make you understand how you hurt my feelings.

I can pretend I'm not dying inside, but just so you know, I am.

I know you will never come. But I am still waiting.

You will never know just how much I would give up to have you back in my life.

This world is nothing without you.

My heart aches for your love. It aches because of the pain you caused it, and I don’t understand it at all. It is confusing, and I’m exhausted.

The pain you make me feel is akin to breaking all my bones, and I can't find it in myself to say I love you any less because it is not true.

When someone loves you, they will never hurt you. But when they do, you can see that they are hurt in their eyes, too.

I don't understand how love works. You hurt me so badly, and I'm still the most in love person I know.

I know your life can go on without me, that you can be happy without me, that you can survive without me. But even if you turn me away, I will still choose to stay with you and be your sweetest stranger forever.

If you love me, let me know. If you don’t, please let me go.

I feel so far away from the one I wish to hold in my arms.

Sometimes, I think of how much I felt hurt, and I wish I could hurt you back. But then I realize I'd just be hurting worse if I hurt you like that.

Letting you go wasn't the most challenging part. But, still loving you, is.

I never wanted you to hurt me, and I expected you to make me happy.

Waiting is the hardest part of loving someone; you need to wait to know it is true.

Heartbreaks are usually unexpected, and they are not anticipated in most cases. All the above quotes will help you understand and express how you feel and will help you feel more relieved. Broken heart messages and break up messages for girlfriend/boyfriend give a person a chance to accept reality and move on.

