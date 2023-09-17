Wode Maya has taken to the X platform to reveal that he was paid ¢413 for being a content creator

The famed content creator expressed astonishment over the amount paid to him by the social media platform

Netizens who saw the video expressed astonishment over the amount, with many opining that it is inadequate

Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has expressed unhappiness over how much he was paid for being a content creator on X, formerly Twitter.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his X page on September 16, Wode Maya shared a screenshot of the message he got from the platform, which revealed that $36.08, the equivalent of ¢413, has been deposited into his account for being a content creator.

Wode Maya reveals how much X paid him as a content creator Photo credit: @Wode Maya

Source: Facebook

With over 160,000 followers on X, Wode Maya was stunned by the amount as he captioned the post, "Oh how", accompanied by a sad face emoji.

He tweeted under the post, "Facebook & YouTube till thy kingdom come".

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 350,000 views and 150 comments.

Ghanaians react to the revelation made by Wode Maya

Netizens who saw the post also expressed astonishment, with many saying the amount was inadequate.

@Quophieparadise stated:

Wode sef get $36 oo herh someone foreign verified twitter accounts dey visit ein post

@k__stewmaker asked:

Maya take that money send me

@AlexanderGH_kay revealed:

When it was big money they covered the amount. now its small they are posting. Smh.

@Validniidrawss wrote

Now you believe me when I say there's systemic racism at twitter too? Why do countries like the US get a better UI and get paid more for doing less.

@wode_maya

I wish I could get that every month. School life would have been better for me. Help a brother. Feeding in Winneba alone is hard. I can't even afford a verification badge, not to talk of earning money here. But hope keeps me here.

Lady withdraws GH¢3,576 in Twitter ads revenue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady was paid GH¢3,576 in the Twitter ads revenue sharing program introduced by Elon Musk.

Bamidele has 102.5k followers and was eligible to get GH7.2k on Twitter but can only withdraw GH¢3,576k at the moment.

She said it is her first time being paid on Twitter since Elon Musk's X started the ads revenue sharing program in July.

Source: YEN.com.gh