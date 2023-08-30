Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) mechanical engineering final-year students have built a MAC 4 electric car

The team of innovators designed and constructed the moving whip as part of their final project to complete their studies at the school

The video in which they took their whip on a test run to determine the success of the project has garnered applause

A group of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) final-year students have designed and built a MAC 4 electric vehicle.

The mechanical engineering learners defended their project to enable them to complete their studies at the Kumas-based Ghanaian establishment on Tuesday, August 29.

Team lead shares details

The team lead of the group, Kofi Frimpong, posted visuals showing the early stages of their project and the completed whip.

"We had our final-year defence today. My team designed and built the MAC 4 electric vehicle, the first of its kind. It was an exciting journey. @elonmusk, here we come,'' he posted along with the visuals.

In one of the videos spotted by YEN.com.gh, two students can be seen taking the four-wheeled vehicle on a test run. The pair drove the whip to demonstrate and establish the success of their project to an audience in the clip reposted by Ghanaian Twitter blogger, SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Peeps praise KNUST innovators

Like their audience who were present to witness the test drive, online users celebrated their work in the comment section of SIKAOFFICIAL1's post.

@SneakerNyame commented:

Good, they tried something cool. The last time ebi fufu machine.

@kaytoons_studio said:

Wait, the tyres dey move, or my eyes no good?

@Miezah66 commented:

Oh wow, good gov't can help such projects, but unfortunately.

@bfcastrooooo reacted:

Support the youth; there's something in them.

@twentyonetrim shared:

Afaaaaaaaa ooooookk Afa . Kwame Tec edwuma no afa.

@_PapaAgyei said:

Well done, guys.

@COccran98566 commented:

Cool Cool! Awesome!

Ghanaian boy builds a car

Similarly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Ghanaian teenager Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region built his first car.

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves without impediments on the road.

Danso told Ghanaweb on BizTech that he always dreamt of building a vehicle, and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

