Snapchat to add in-app Amazon shopping

Amazon on Tuesday confirmed it is partnering with Snapchat-parent Snap to let users of the ephemeral messaging service buy things from the online retail titan without leaving the app.

Snap shares shot up more than 7 percent on the news, ending the formal trading day at $12.15 per share.

"For the first time, customers will be able to shop Amazon's Snapchat ads and check out with Amazon without leaving the social media app," a spokesperson for the online retail platform said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"Customers in the United States will see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads in Snapchat as part of the new experience."

In-app shopping will be available for select products advertised on Snapchat and sold at Amazon, the spokesperson added.

People will be able to link their Snapchat and Amazon accounts to take advantage of the in-app shopping feature, according to Amazon.

Snap and Amazon last year unveiled a collaboration that let Snapchat users "try on" eyeglasses using augmented reality (AR) then buy those they liked at Amazon.

Snap said at the time that some 363 million people used Snapchat daily.

"With the combined innovation and technology between Snap and Amazon, we are unlocking exciting and fun new try-on experiences for hundreds of millions of Snapchatters," Snap senior vice president of partnerships Ben Schwerin said at the time.

"AR eyewear is just the first step in our partnership."

The Southern California-based company known for its vanishing, photo-based messages has been working to boost revenue at the platform.

Snap makes money from digital advertising, where it faces competition from internet giants Google and Facebook.

Details were not available regarding what share, if any, Snap will get of Amazon shopping transactions made through its app.

